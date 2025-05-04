Singapore's ruling party wins parliamentary elections

On Saturday, May 3, in Singapore, the ruling People's Action Party once again won a convincing victory in the general parliamentary elections, continuing its 66-year uninterrupted rule. This is reported by the Associated Press, reports UNN.

Details

The Election Commission announced that the party, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's People's Action Party, won 82 seats in parliament. The party won another five seats automatically, so in total its representatives took 87 of the 97 parliamentary seats.

It is noted that the number of votes for the People's Action Party increased to 65.6% compared to the almost record low of 61% in the 2020 polls.

Lawrence Wong, who took office as Prime Minister in 2024, becoming the fourth leader of Singapore, called on voters to give the government a strong mandate to help the country's economy cope with the challenges that arose after the introduction of tariffs by the Trump administration. These appeals received wide support.

The United States welcomed the election results. In a statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he said that both countries "share a strong and lasting strategic partnership and commitment to a secure, free and prosperous Indo-Pacific region" for nearly six decades.

We look forward to continuing to work closely with the newly elected government and Prime Minister Wong to strengthen economic growth and our bilateral defense and security ties that benefit Americans, Singaporeans and others in the region. - emphasized Marco Rubio.

According to the Associated Press, despite the image of stability and economic growth, the People's Action Party faces increasing discontent due to the rising cost of living, income inequality and unaffordable housing. In particular, overcrowding and restrictions on freedom of speech have weakened the party's influence on power.

