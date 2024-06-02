Zelensky and Singapore President discuss bilateral relations between the two countries

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the head of the city-state, Tarman Shanmugaratnam, in Singapore. During the discussion of the leaders of the states, preparations for the first Peace Summit were discussed; the development of Ukrainian-Singapore relations was also discussed.

Writes UNN with reference to the press service of President Vladimir Zelensky.

Details

Vladimir Zelensky held a meeting with Singapore's President Taran Shanmugaratnam, during which the leaders discussed bilateral relations. In addition, the head of Ukraine spoke about preparations for the first global peace summit.

I thank Singapore for its clear position on condemning Russian aggression, supporting sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, and providing humanitarian assistance. – Zelensky noted.

Zelensky on the result in Singapore: if representatives of the Asian region attend the Peace Summit, my visit was productive