Zelensky and Singapore President discuss bilateral relations between the two countries
Kyiv • UNN
Zelensky met with Singapore President Shanmugaratnam to discuss bilateral relations, preparations for the first peace summit and Ukrainian-Singapore projects.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the head of the city-state, Tarman Shanmugaratnam, in Singapore. During the discussion of the leaders of the states, preparations for the first Peace Summit were discussed; the development of Ukrainian-Singapore relations was also discussed.
Writes UNN with reference to the press service of President Vladimir Zelensky.
Details
Vladimir Zelensky held a meeting with Singapore's President Taran Shanmugaratnam, during which the leaders discussed bilateral relations. In addition, the head of Ukraine spoke about preparations for the first global peace summit.
I thank Singapore for its clear position on condemning Russian aggression, supporting sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, and providing humanitarian assistance.
Zelensky on the result in Singapore: if representatives of the Asian region attend the Peace Summit, my visit was productive02.06.24, 12:33 • 41905 views