Zelensky on the result in Singapore: if representatives of the Asian region attend the Peace Summit, my visit was productive

During a speech at the Security Forum in Singapore, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the result of his trip can only be discussed after the Peace Summit, if representatives of the Asian region are there, then it will be successful, writes UNN.

First of all, all my trips, all my meetings are aimed at ending the war. And until we finished it, until we came to our state, none of us achieved our goal Zelensky said.

He argues that every step we take should contribute to the end of the war, in particular by strengthening Ukraine in the areas of air defense, economy, politics and diplomacy.

Therefore, we will look at the result of the presence of representatives of the Asian region at the Peace Summit. If they do, and I believe in it, then we will know that my visit was productive the president said.

recall

Zelensky hopes that after the peace summit, a result similar to the "grain Initiative"can open the way for the implementation of the points of the peace formula. But, provided that the world majority agrees to joint agreements and steps.