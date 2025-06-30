Since the beginning of this year, there have been only two days when Russia did not carry out air terror against Ukraine - Sybiha

Since the beginning of this year, there have been only two days when Russia did not carry out missile or drone attacks against Ukraine. Our country needs to strengthen its air defense system to counter enemy terror, said First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russian missile terror has indeed intensified, and this also reflects the current situation, specifically: the Russian army is not the army of 2022. They are also gaining experience. They are also applying the latest technologies. They are also making progress in developing their defense sector. This is a threat not only to Ukraine but also to transatlantic security. - Sybiha said.

He emphasized that the main targets of the Russians are civilian objects. This is how they try to influence the mood of the population.

We see that they have intensified attacks on cities. They strike civilian objects to influence the mood of our population. Since the beginning of this year, there have been only two days when Ukraine was not attacked by Russian missiles and drones. - the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

Andriy Sybiha stated that to counter Russian air terror, it is necessary to continue strengthening air defense.

To prevent this, the key solution is air defense systems. We are grateful to our German friends for this unprecedented assistance in strengthening our air shield. We continue to count on and very much hope for systems from our partners. President Zelenskyy personally appealed to Donald Trump with a proposal to purchase additional air defense systems, namely Patriot, which can shoot down ballistic missiles. - the minister stated.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Ukraine also needs the support of partners to build up its own capabilities for the production of air defense systems.

Another area where we need the help of partners is building up our capabilities in manufacturing our own air defense systems and developing our air shield. - Sybiha added.

Addition

The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha responded to the statement by his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanar, who called on the West to "forgive everything that happened" to resolve the war. He emphasized that the feeling of impunity is the root cause of Russia's crimes, and the criminal will not stop if he is forgiven instead of punished.