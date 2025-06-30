Since the beginning of this year, there have been only two days when Russia did not carry out air terror against Ukraine - Sybiha

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
Exclusive
10:13 AM • 8783 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
09:40 AM • 22940 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
06:31 AM • 53156 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 78383 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 107481 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 99483 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM • 245098 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 190953 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 95670 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 104700 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
9m/s
39%
744mm
Popular news
Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million wedding06:34 AM • 23179 views
Kryvyi Rih subjected to Russian drone attack, there are hits - Vilkul07:05 AM • 28917 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 32904 views
A military responded if the enemy is indeed advancing in Zaporizhzhia07:21 AM • 20042 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 8687 views
Publications
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation06:31 AM • 53156 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 245099 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 265455 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 251975 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 310414 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
David Lammy
Hakan Fidan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Hungary
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story11:05 AM • 9097 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit07:19 AM • 33299 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 72516 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 84506 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 190953 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
IRIS-T
Eurofighter Typhoon
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Since the beginning of this year, there have been only two days when Russia did not carry out air terror against Ukraine - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 999 views

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has been almost daily attacking Ukraine with missiles and drones, striking civilian targets. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized the critical need to strengthen air defense systems and domestic arms production.

Since the beginning of this year, there have been only two days when Russia did not carry out air terror against Ukraine - Sybiha

Since the beginning of this year, there have been only two days when Russia did not carry out missile or drone attacks against Ukraine. Our country needs to strengthen its air defense system to counter enemy terror, said First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, as reported by UNN.

Details

Russian missile terror has indeed intensified, and this also reflects the current situation, specifically: the Russian army is not the army of 2022. They are also gaining experience. They are also applying the latest technologies. They are also making progress in developing their defense sector. This is a threat not only to Ukraine but also to transatlantic security.

- Sybiha said.

He emphasized that the main targets of the Russians are civilian objects. This is how they try to influence the mood of the population.

We see that they have intensified attacks on cities. They strike civilian objects to influence the mood of our population. Since the beginning of this year, there have been only two days when Ukraine was not attacked by Russian missiles and drones.

 - the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

Andriy Sybiha stated that to counter Russian air terror, it is necessary to continue strengthening air defense.

To prevent this, the key solution is air defense systems. We are grateful to our German friends for this unprecedented assistance in strengthening our air shield. We continue to count on and very much hope for systems from our partners. President Zelenskyy personally appealed to Donald Trump with a proposal to purchase additional air defense systems, namely Patriot, which can shoot down ballistic missiles.

- the minister stated.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Ukraine also needs the support of partners to build up its own capabilities for the production of air defense systems.

Another area where we need the help of partners is building up our capabilities in manufacturing our own air defense systems and developing our air shield.

- Sybiha added.

Addition

The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha responded to the statement by his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanar, who called on the West to "forgive everything that happened" to resolve the war. He emphasized that the feeling of impunity is the root cause of Russia's crimes, and the criminal will not stop if he is forgiven instead of punished.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Germany
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9