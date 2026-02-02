Since the beginning of the year, over 1200 fires in Ukraine have been caused by faulty electrical equipment: how to avoid tragedy

The use of damaged, worn, or uncertified electrical appliances remains one of the main causes of fires in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the year, rescuers have already recorded over 1,200 fires due to faulty electrical networks and household appliances. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The agency noted that interruptions in the operation of electrical appliances, their excessive heating, the appearance of foreign odors or sounds, sparks, or mechanical damage may indicate a malfunction and pose a fire hazard.

If at least one of these signs is detected, citizens are advised to immediately stop using the appliance and not attempt to repair it themselves.

To reduce the risk of fires, the Ministry of Internal Affairs recommends following simple safety rules: read the instructions before use, regularly check the condition of equipment and electrical cords, use only working outlets, do not touch appliances with wet hands, and unplug them from the network during a long absence from home.

The agency urges citizens to be responsible in using electrical appliances and to take care of their own safety.

It should be recalled that as a result of a night fire in a social adaptation center in Chernihiv region, three people went missing. The fire completely destroyed the roof and damaged the walls of the building.