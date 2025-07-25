Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 13.5 civilians have died in Ukraine, including 716 children - UN

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UN has confirmed the deaths of at least 13,580 civilians, including 716 children, and over 30,000 civilians have been injured. This was stated by UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia, and North and South America Miroslav Jenča during a meeting of the UN Security Council, as reported by UNN.

The daily shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles and drones by Russia has only intensified, causing catastrophic damage to the civilian population. To date, Russia has launched 5,183 long-range munitions against Ukraine, including a record 728 drones on July 9. In recent weeks, the capital of Ukraine and the historic port city of Odesa have been severely affected by daily attacks. Frontline regions remain particularly dangerous. In total, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UN has confirmed the deaths of at least 13,580 civilians, including 716 children, and 34,115 civilians, including 2,173 children, have been injured. - said Jenča.

He added that there is currently no safe place in Ukraine, as Russia is shelling even the western regions, which have experienced the largest air attacks since the start of the full-scale war.

In Kharkiv, emergency rescue operations have been completed after a Russian airstrike on a medical facility. As a result of the attack, 17 people were injured, including one child. Thanks to the prompt actions of the State Emergency Service, four people were rescued.