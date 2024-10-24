Since the beginning of the day, 157 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 157 combat engagements took place, with the most intense fighting in the Pokrovsk sector with 43 attacks. The enemy launched 67 air strikes and used over 580 kamikaze drones.
A total of 157 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, with most attacks taking place in the Pokrovsk sector. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 24.10.2024, UNN reports.
The Russian invaders launched one missile strike and 67 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 111 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used more than 580 kamikaze drones and fired more than three thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and populated areas,
Details
In Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia eight times.
In the Kupyansk sector, the aggressor conducted offensive actions near Holubivka, Pishchane, Lozova, Kruhlyakivka, Novoosynove and Vyshneve. Ukrainian defenders stopped eight enemy attacks, five more are still ongoing.
In the Liman sector, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 23 times near the settlements of Druzhelyubivka, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Terny, Zarichne, Torske and Serebryanka. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Northern sector , our defenders repelled one attack of the occupation forces near Vyymka.
In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy attacked our positions near Chasovyi Yar and Predtechyn with the support of aviation. Defense forces stopped both attacks.
In the Pokrovsky sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 43 times in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Novohrodivka, Krasny Yar, Marynivka and Mykolaivka. Our defenders repelled 36 enemy assaults, and seven more firefights are ongoing.
According to preliminary data, 289 occupants were neutralized in this sector today, 126 of them were irretrievably destroyed. One tank, four armored combat vehicles, two vehicles and two artillery systems were also destroyed. Another tank, three armored combat vehicles, two artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system and four vehicles were damaged.
In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy made 26 attempts to break through our defenses near Tsukurine, Zhelanne Druhe, Heorhiivka, Dalne, Novoselydivka and Kostiantynivka. Eighteen combat engagements were completed, eight more are still ongoing.
According to preliminary data, enemy losses in this sector amounted to 61 occupants' irreversible and wounded. One armored combat vehicle and a vehicle were also destroyed.
In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy attacked our units five times near Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka. All attacks were repelled.
In the Orikhivsk sector in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks. The situation is under control of our defenders.
In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the invaders tried three times to force the units of the Defense Forces out of their positions without success. They suffered losses and retreated.
There are no major changes in other areas.
The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to destroy villages and towns with guided aerial bombs, with 16 air strikes by 18 aircraft being reported,
