Since the beginning of the day, 157 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Since the beginning of the day, 157 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30037 views

Over the last day, 157 combat engagements took place, with the most intense fighting in the Pokrovsk sector with 43 attacks. The enemy launched 67 air strikes and used over 580 kamikaze drones.

Since the beginning of the day, 157 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

A total of 157 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, with most attacks taking place in the Pokrovsk sector. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 24.10.2024, UNN reports.

The Russian invaders launched one missile strike and 67 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 111 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used more than 580 kamikaze drones and fired more than three thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and populated areas,

- the statement said.

Details

In Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia eight times. 

In the Kupyansk sector, the aggressor conducted offensive actions near Holubivka, Pishchane, Lozova, Kruhlyakivka, Novoosynove and Vyshneve. Ukrainian defenders stopped eight enemy attacks, five more are still ongoing. 

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 23 times near the settlements of Druzhelyubivka, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Terny, Zarichne, Torske and Serebryanka. Two clashes are still ongoing. 

In the Northern sector , our defenders repelled one attack  of the occupation forces near Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy attacked our positions near Chasovyi Yar and Predtechyn with the support of aviation. Defense forces stopped both attacks. 

In the Pokrovsky sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 43 times in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Novohrodivka, Krasny Yar, Marynivka and Mykolaivka. Our defenders repelled 36 enemy assaults, and seven more firefights are ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 289 occupants were neutralized in this sector today, 126 of them were irretrievably destroyed. One tank, four armored combat vehicles, two vehicles and two artillery systems were also destroyed. Another tank, three armored combat vehicles, two artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system and four vehicles were damaged. 

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy made 26 attempts to break through our defenses near Tsukurine, Zhelanne Druhe, Heorhiivka, Dalne, Novoselydivka and Kostiantynivka. Eighteen combat engagements were completed, eight more are still ongoing. 

According to preliminary data, enemy losses in this sector amounted to 61 occupants' irreversible and wounded. One armored combat vehicle and a vehicle were also destroyed. 

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy attacked our units five times near Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka. All attacks were repelled.

In the Orikhivsk sector in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks. The situation is under control of our defenders.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the invaders tried three times to force the units of the Defense Forces out of their positions without success. They suffered losses and retreated. 

There are no major changes in other areas. 

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to destroy villages and towns with guided aerial bombs, with 16 air strikes by 18 aircraft being reported,

- the General Staff reported.

The Ministry of Defense has introduced new quality standards for uniforms for the Armed Forces24.10.24, 19:08 • 19629 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
