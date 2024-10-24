The Ministry of Defense has introduced new quality standards for uniforms for the Armed Forces
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has introduced new quality control standards for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Samples will be tested according to modern international methods at all stages of production.
"The new quality control standard for military supplies developed by the Central Quality Control Department of the Ministry of Defense came into force this month. The document was developed at the request of the military, as the requirements for the quality of clothing have increased during the war, and technological development in the production of materials and protective equipment has accelerated significantly," the statement said.
It is noted that the Ministry of Defense is constantly working to improve the quality control of all goods for our military. The new modern standard will help suppliers better understand their rights and responsibilities.
"It establishes how quality control is carried out at all stages of supply: incoming inspection of raw materials and components, checking control samples of goods, and quality acceptance control of goods," the statement said.
In the winter of 2024, the Armed Forces began to issue women's military uniforms for the first time.
