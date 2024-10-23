In what cases veterans may not take out a car insurance policy for their car: lawyers explain
Veterans and certain other categories of persons are exempt from obtaining CTPCI when driving their own cars. The benefit is valid only if you have the relevant documents and does not apply to other drivers.
As a general rule, car owners are required to take out a policy of compulsory civil liability insurance, the so-called motor third party liability insurance. However, there is an exception for veterans. Under what conditions can combatants use the benefit - in the explanation of lawyers of the Ukrainian Veterans Fund, UNN reports.
The Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory Insurance of Civil Liability of Owners of Land Vehicles" (Article 13) states that the following are exempt from compulsory insurance of civil liability in Ukraine:
- combatants;
- affected participants of the Revolution of Dignity;
- persons with war-related disabilities;
- persons with a group I disability who drive a car on their own;
- persons driving a vehicle belonging to a person with a group I disability in their presence.
Lawyers emphasize that this benefit is personalized. This means that these categories of persons can do without motor insurance only if they personally drive the vehicles they own.
If a car belonging to a veteran is driven by a person without the status of a combatant, he or she must take out a motor vehicle liability insurance policy. Otherwise, patrol police officers will have the right to issue a fine, and in the event of an accident, the driver will be responsible for paying for the victims' losses.
Vehicles owned by privileged categories of persons should be considered to be cars that they own not only on the basis of ownership, but also on any other legal basis (contractor agreement, lease, etc.). A power of attorney to drive a car is not such a basis.
To confirm their eligibility for the benefit, veterans must have a combatant's certificate and documents certifying the right to own or use a car.
