Winter is coming: when winter tires need to be fitted in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166937 views

Most European countries have requirements for the use of winter tires and fines for non-compliance. The rules for Moldova, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, the Baltic States, Germany, the Czech Republic and France are considered.

Winter is coming: when winter tires need to be fitted in Europe

Ukrainian legislation does not regulate when summer tires must be changed to winter tires, but most European countries have their own requirements and fines. UNN decided to tell you in which countries it is mandatory to have winter tires on your car if you plan to travel to Europe by car, and what fines are expected.

Moldova 

In Moldova, traffic rules require replacing summer tires with winter tires in the period from November 1 to December 1. From December 1 to March 1, winter tires in Moldova are mandatory for vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tons and trailers if there is a solid layer of snow or ice on the road. The standard "shelf life" of tires in this country is considered to be 7 years.

Also in Moldova, wheel chains are allowed only on roads covered with snow or ice. Studded chains are only allowed if there is snow or ice on the roadway, ice, and when there is a significant difference in meteorological conditions throughout the country. 

Poland 

Another country bordering Ukraine is Poland, where it is not mandatory for drivers to use winter tires, and chains are also allowed only on roads covered with snow or ice. However, drivers are advised to use winter or all-season tires between November 1 and April 1.

Romania 

In Romania, from November 1 to March 31, the use of summer tires on cars is prohibited. In case of violation - a fine of 2500 to 4000 lei (555,00 - 889,00 euros). Studded tires are prohibited. In addition, the tires must have the M+S marking (Mud and Snow is a special marking on the sidewall of a car tire that has high performance on snowy surfaces. It literally translates to “snow and mud”) on the drive axles of all vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tons. 

Hungary 

The use of winter tires is not mandatory in Hungary, but chains may be mandatory in certain weather conditions and are also regulated by road signs. Studded tires are not allowed in Hungary.

Slovakia 

M+s winter tires with a tread depth of at least 3 mm are mandatory for trucks weighing more than 3.5 tons from November 15 to March 31 on the driving axle.

Baltic states 

In Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, the use of winter tires is mandatory for drivers. In Latvia, winter tires with the M+S marking are mandatory for cars weighing less than 3.5 tons from December 1 to March 1. The minimum tread depth is 4 mm.

In Lithuania, winter tires are mandatory from November 10 to April 1 for vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tons. Also, winter tires are mandatory for motorcycles from December 1 to March 1. Studded tires cannot be used between April 1 and November 1. If the tires do not meet the technical requirements, the police can issue a fine of 30 to 40 euros.

Last year, the Lithuanian government decided to ban the use of all-season tires in winter (from December 1 to March 1) from October 1, 2024.

In Estonia, winter tires are mandatory from December 1 to March 1 for vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tons. Snow chains are required in places marked with appropriate road signs.

Germany 

In Germany, there is a rule proposed by the Automobile Club of Germany, according to which it is recommended to install winter tires from October to Easter, and drive on summer tires from Easter to October. The country also has a “7 degrees” rule, according to which, if the temperature drops below 7 degrees Celsius, it may be an indicator that it is time to change the tires. 

German law provides for a fine of 60 euros for driving on summer tires in winter. In addition, in the event of an accident, the insurance company may refuse to pay out insurance claims if the tires are not suitable for the weather conditions.

Czech Republic

Another country where winter tires are mandatory is the Czech Republic. They must be installed on cars from November 1 to March 31 in winter road conditions or on areas marked with a corresponding sign.

France 

The use of winter tires is not mandatory in France, but from November 1 to March 31, at the discretion of the prefectures, vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tons must be equipped with 3PMSF tires (a special marking of models that have been tested on snow and are able to meet the minimum requirements for safe driving on snow). 

Frost season: a driving instructor tells when to change summer tires for winter ones18.10.24, 18:18 • 199642 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Publications
