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Since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine, nearly 10,000 people have become victims of enforced disappearances — Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1128 views

Since 2014, at least 9,796 people have become victims of enforced disappearances as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine. The actual number may be higher.

Since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine, nearly 10,000 people have become victims of enforced disappearances — Ministry of Foreign Affairs

According to human rights defenders, at least 9,796 people have become victims of enforced disappearances as a result of Russia’s war against Ukraine since 2014. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN writes.

At least 9,796 people have become victims of enforced disappearances as a result of Russia’s war against Ukraine since 2014, according to human rights defenders

- the statement said.

However, the actual number of victims may be significantly higher, as Russia conceals information about the missing, and far from all cases can be recorded and documented.

Behind these figures are real people. These are thousands of people whose fate and whereabouts remain unknown, and thousands of families waiting for at least some information

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

An enforced disappearance occurs when a state representative or persons acting with its authorization, support, or tacit consent deprive a person of their liberty and then refuse to acknowledge the fact of their detention or provide information about what happened to them and where they are.

In this way, a person is placed outside the protection of the law, while their loved ones may remain in the dark for months or years.

On the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, we remind everyone of the people who have suffered from this crime. People are not numbers. Every case must be investigated. Every person must be found. The international community must do everything to hold Russia accountable for enforced disappearances and other crimes committed during its war against Ukraine

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

Zelenskyy announced a special stage of the exchange via Belarus - 10 soldiers who had been considered missing have returned24.08.26, 14:22 • 24539 views

Olga Rozgon

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