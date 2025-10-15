Since the beginning of October, almost two dozen people involved in illegal border crossing have been exposed.

Systematic work in countering illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine during martial law continues. 17 suspects involved in schemes of illegal transportation of conscripts across the state border of Ukraine have been identified. According to the investigation, the prices for such "services" range from 15 thousand dollars to 2 thousand dollars.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

The prosecutor's office reports that systematic work in countering illegal border crossing continues. In October, 17 people involved in criminal offenses related to illicit gains, illegal transportation of people across the border, and evasion of military duty were exposed.

Details of the detected illegal cases

Among the exposed schemes:

exposure of two citizens who, for 25 thousand US dollars, organized the illegal departure of a conscript abroad by concluding a fictitious marriage with a woman with a disability;

two citizens were notified of suspicion who, for 15 thousand US dollars, organized a scheme for the illegal transportation of conscription-age persons across the state border;

a serviceman was detained and notified of suspicion who, for 9 thousand US dollars, intended to illegally transport a conscript to Romania.

Recall