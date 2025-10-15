$41.750.14
October 15, 10:41 AM • 14886 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 28690 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 24692 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 25092 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 22572 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 18329 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17530 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 33354 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 33393 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13813 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Since the beginning of October, almost two dozen people involved in illegal border crossing have been exposed.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 814 views

Since the beginning of October, 17 people involved in organizing illegal border crossings for conscripts have been exposed. The prices for such "services" ranged from 2 to 25 thousand dollars.

Since the beginning of October, almost two dozen people involved in illegal border crossing have been exposed.

Systematic work in countering illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine during martial law continues. 17 suspects involved in schemes of illegal transportation of conscripts across the state border of Ukraine have been identified. According to the investigation, the prices for such "services" range from 15 thousand dollars to 2 thousand dollars.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

The prosecutor's office reports that systematic work in countering illegal border crossing continues. In October, 17 people involved in criminal offenses related to illicit gains, illegal transportation of people across the border, and evasion of military duty were exposed.

Details of the detected illegal cases

Among the exposed schemes:

  • exposure of two citizens who, for 25 thousand US dollars, organized the illegal departure of a conscript abroad by concluding a fictitious marriage with a woman with a disability;
    • two citizens were notified of suspicion who, for 15 thousand US dollars, organized a scheme for the illegal transportation of conscription-age persons across the state border;
      • a serviceman was detained and notified of suspicion who, for 9 thousand US dollars, intended to illegally transport a conscript to Romania.

        Recall

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Crimes and emergencies
        Mobilization
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Marriage
        State Border of Ukraine
        Romania
        Ukraine