Simulating control over the city: occupiers in Kupyansk wave Russian flags

Russian occupiers in Kupyansk received an order to simulate control over the city by waving Russian flags. However, they do not actually have full control over Kupyansk, reports UNN with reference to the Joint Forces Group.

Details

According to Ukrainian defenders, the Russians are waving flags where their small groups are present.

The occupiers began to put flags in supply packages for their own troops, which are dropped on the city by drones. At least one such "operation" has already taken place - we expect a quick and somewhat truncated video at the end in all Russian media. - the report says.

The Defense Forces stated: the occupation of the city cannot be imitated. They called the actions of the occupiers an attempt to put a good face on a bad game and cover up the obvious lies of the head of the Russian regime, Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, the Russians, by their actions, help the Ukrainian military to detect and destroy these small groups. They advised the occupiers who are still alive to change the Russian flag to white, that is, to surrender in order to save their lives.

