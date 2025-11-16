Simulating control over the city: occupiers in Kupyansk wave Russian flags

$42.060.00
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 21666 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 07:00 AM • 31099 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
November 16, 05:50 AM • 16371 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 29095 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 44211 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 43916 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 41320 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 52576 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 44973 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 38621 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
Popular news
France calls Russian strikes on Kyiv additional evidence of Moscow's unwillingness to adhere to peace commitmentsNovember 16, 05:19 AM • 4264 views
Occupant losses: Defense Forces eliminated 860 Russians and over 400 enemy UAVs in a dayNovember 16, 05:32 AM • 14617 views
Massive raids against illegal immigration begin in the US - ReutersNovember 16, 06:12 AM • 9676 views
The Kremlin announced contacts with Washington regarding the Putin-Trump meeting, which has been postponed09:25 AM • 10902 views
Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Russia's Samara region, which supplies the invaders' army, was attacked - General Staff11:46 AM • 8000 views
Publications
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 21669 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 31103 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 89058 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 79318 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 52991 views
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 25250 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 89054 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 33097 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 49084 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 88434 views
Simulating control over the city: occupiers in Kupyansk wave Russian flags

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Russian occupiers in Kupyansk have been ordered to simulate control over the city by waving Russian flags, even though they do not have full control over the city. They put flags in supply packages for soldiers, which are dropped on the city by drones, helping Ukrainian soldiers detect and destroy these small groups.

Simulating control over the city: occupiers in Kupyansk wave Russian flags

Russian occupiers in Kupyansk received an order to simulate control over the city by waving Russian flags. However, they do not actually have full control over Kupyansk, reports UNN with reference to the Joint Forces Group.

Details

According to Ukrainian defenders, the Russians are waving flags where their small groups are present.

The occupiers began to put flags in supply packages for their own troops, which are dropped on the city by drones. At least one such "operation" has already taken place - we expect a quick and somewhat truncated video at the end in all Russian media.

- the report says.

The Defense Forces stated: the occupation of the city cannot be imitated. They called the actions of the occupiers an attempt to put a good face on a bad game and cover up the obvious lies of the head of the Russian regime, Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, the Russians, by their actions, help the Ukrainian military to detect and destroy these small groups. They advised the occupiers who are still alive to change the Russian flag to white, that is, to surrender in order to save their lives.

Enemy weakens in Kupyansk direction: AFU pushes back occupiers - Trehubov16.11.25, 12:35 • 2442 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Kupiansk