Enemy weakens in Kupyansk direction: AFU pushes back occupiers - Trehubov

Ukrainian forces are gradually pushing back Russian units from the northern districts of Kupyansk, where they tried to gain a foothold. This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, during a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Tregubov, in the areas where Russian units had previously entered, their numbers have now "decreased as a result of effective counter-actions."

While it cannot be called a victory yet, it is a working process that is currently underway. But we can already say for sure that the announcements about the fall of Kupyansk were a bit premature, and that Russian promises were a bit premature. - he emphasized.

Despite changes on the front, the situation in the area remains difficult for both sides. According to Viktor Tregubov, in the city "there is simply no effective logistics from the Russian side, and it is extremely complicated from the Ukrainian side." This affects the work of units located within Kupyansk.

Those units that are in the city suffer from the inability to normally receive either reinforcements, or ammunition, or sometimes even food. - Tregubov added.

Recall

During November 15, 176 combat engagements were recorded on the front. The enemy launched one missile and 53 air strikes, and used 6153 kamikaze drones.