Sikorski criticized Nawrocki's visit to Orban due to ties with the Kremlin

Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski criticized President Karol Nawrocki's intention to visit Budapest and support Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The possible trip was previously reported by Hungarian journalist Szabolcs Panyi on the X network, UNN reports.

Details

Hungarian journalist Szabolcs Panyi, citing his own sources, stated that on March 23, Polish President Karol Nawrocki plans a short trip to Budapest to meet and support Viktor Orbán in his election campaign. According to him, this will be an official visit, aimed at restoring ties after Nawrocki canceled his planned trip on December 4 due to Orbán's previous meeting with Vladimir Putin.

However, the timing is once again quite unfortunate for Nawrocki: March 23 is also the "Great Gathering" of the far-right "Patriots for Europe" alliance in Budapest, which will be attended by prominent pro-Kremlin politicians such as Matteo Salvini and Marine Le Pen. Nawrocki's visit will also take place against the backdrop of a series of reports about Russian intelligence interference in Hungary's election campaign to keep Viktor Orbán in power. - writes Szabolcs Panyi.

The journalist emphasized that his sources believe that "these are current plans, but, as last time, the political risk for the new representative of the Polish political right will be associated with pro-Kremlin politicians and may ultimately prove too high."

Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski also reacted to reports of Nawrocki's intentions to visit Budapest and support Orbán in the elections.

President Karol Nawrocki will visit Budapest on Monday to support Viktor Orbán in his election campaign. Orbán, the same one who is blocking the 20th package of sanctions against Russia and the return of 2 billion zlotys for equipment transferred to Ukraine by the Polish army, is also being considered. - the minister's post reads.

Sikorski also noted that "in his election campaign, Orbán threatens an alleged invasion of Ukraine, in which he is supported by a special GRU team."

In the company of Putin's supporters, such as Matteo Salvini and Marine Le Pen. Mr. President, please investigate why Orbán's nationalism and theft have led to Hungary becoming the poorest country in the European Union. Is this what you want for Poland? - the official emphasized.

Recall

During a conversation with Donald Trump, Polish President Karol Nawrocki emphasized the unreliability of Russians. This happened after his first official meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Warsaw.