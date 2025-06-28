$41.590.00
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
04:01 PM • 11873 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
02:03 PM • 18282 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 17975 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 44763 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 110308 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 139480 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 82459 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 204128 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57227 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69434 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusives
Significant increase in passenger traffic recorded at the border with Poland: which checkpoints in Lviv region are best to avoid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

In Lviv region, passenger traffic at the border with Poland increased by 25%, and by 16% on weekends. The busiest checkpoints remain "Shehyni" and "Krakovets". Reconstruction is ongoing at "Shehyni" and "Medyka", which slows down movement. Border guards have intensified their work, and an increase in traffic up to 40% is expected.

Significant increase in passenger traffic recorded at the border with Poland: which checkpoints in Lviv region are best to avoid

With the beginning of the summer season, passenger traffic on the Ukrainian-Polish border traditionally increases. Thus, at the checkpoints of the Lviv region, a 25% increase was recorded compared to average annual figures. And on weekends - an additional 16% increase, informs UNN with reference to a message from the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment of the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the most congested checkpoints remain "Shehyni" and "Krakovets". As of now, the following queues are observed at the checkpoints in the Lviv region:

  • "Shehyni" – 80 cars;
    • "Krakovets" – 55 vehicles;
      • "Uhryniv" – 35;
        • "Rava-Ruska" and "Hrushiv" – 20 each;
          • "Nyzhankovychi" – 15 cars.

            The least congested checkpoints currently remain "Nyzhankovychi" and "Smilnytsia" - the latter is currently operating without traffic jams

            - the report says.

            2 million border crossings in the eQueue: Poland is the most popular destination29.05.25, 12:09 • 2578 views

            At the same time, border guards reported that a large-scale reconstruction is underway at the "Shehyni" checkpoint: old paving is being dismantled, and new engineering networks are being laid, which slows down the movement of cars and trucks.

            On the Polish side, in "Medyka", work is also underway - currently, processing is carried out only on 4 lanes due to road surface renovation

            - stated the SBGS.

            They emphasized that in summer, passenger traffic is projected to increase by up to 40% in all directions of the Lviv region. In this regard, border guards of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment have intensified their work:

            • the number of patrols has been increased during peak hours;
              • automated workstations have been deployed;
                • operational meetings are held with Polish colleagues to speed up processing.

                  Recall

                  In May, a protest action took place at the automotive checkpoint "Dorohusk - Yahodyn". Protesters limited the passage of trucks through the largest cargo customs post to one vehicle per hour in each direction.

                  Earlier, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) warned that truck traffic through the "Yahodyn – Dorohusk" checkpoint might be complicated due to a protest action from the Polish side.

                  One of the checkpoints on the border with Poland has suspended transport processing: what is the reason26.06.25, 16:04 • 1860 views

                  Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                  Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                  Society
                  Lviv Oblast
                  State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
                  Ukraine
                  Poland
