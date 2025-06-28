Significant increase in passenger traffic recorded at the border with Poland: which checkpoints in Lviv region are best to avoid

With the beginning of the summer season, passenger traffic on the Ukrainian-Polish border traditionally increases. Thus, at the checkpoints of the Lviv region, a 25% increase was recorded compared to average annual figures. And on weekends - an additional 16% increase, informs UNN with reference to a message from the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment of the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the most congested checkpoints remain "Shehyni" and "Krakovets". As of now, the following queues are observed at the checkpoints in the Lviv region:

"Shehyni" – 80 cars;

"Krakovets" – 55 vehicles;

"Uhryniv" – 35;

"Rava-Ruska" and "Hrushiv" – 20 each;

"Nyzhankovychi" – 15 cars.

The least congested checkpoints currently remain "Nyzhankovychi" and "Smilnytsia" - the latter is currently operating without traffic jams - the report says.

2 million border crossings in the eQueue: Poland is the most popular destination

At the same time, border guards reported that a large-scale reconstruction is underway at the "Shehyni" checkpoint: old paving is being dismantled, and new engineering networks are being laid, which slows down the movement of cars and trucks.

On the Polish side, in "Medyka", work is also underway - currently, processing is carried out only on 4 lanes due to road surface renovation - stated the SBGS.

They emphasized that in summer, passenger traffic is projected to increase by up to 40% in all directions of the Lviv region. In this regard, border guards of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment have intensified their work:

the number of patrols has been increased during peak hours;

automated workstations have been deployed;

operational meetings are held with Polish colleagues to speed up processing.

Recall

In May, a protest action took place at the automotive checkpoint "Dorohusk - Yahodyn". Protesters limited the passage of trucks through the largest cargo customs post to one vehicle per hour in each direction.

Earlier, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) warned that truck traffic through the "Yahodyn – Dorohusk" checkpoint might be complicated due to a protest action from the Polish side.

One of the checkpoints on the border with Poland has suspended transport processing: what is the reason