Significant increase in passenger traffic recorded at the border with Poland: which checkpoints in Lviv region are best to avoid
In Lviv region, passenger traffic at the border with Poland increased by 25%, and by 16% on weekends. The busiest checkpoints remain "Shehyni" and "Krakovets". Reconstruction is ongoing at "Shehyni" and "Medyka", which slows down movement. Border guards have intensified their work, and an increase in traffic up to 40% is expected.
With the beginning of the summer season, passenger traffic on the Ukrainian-Polish border traditionally increases. Thus, at the checkpoints of the Lviv region, a 25% increase was recorded compared to average annual figures. And on weekends - an additional 16% increase, informs UNN with reference to a message from the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment of the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
It is noted that the most congested checkpoints remain "Shehyni" and "Krakovets". As of now, the following queues are observed at the checkpoints in the Lviv region:
- "Shehyni" – 80 cars;
- "Krakovets" – 55 vehicles;
- "Uhryniv" – 35;
- "Rava-Ruska" and "Hrushiv" – 20 each;
- "Nyzhankovychi" – 15 cars.
The least congested checkpoints currently remain "Nyzhankovychi" and "Smilnytsia" - the latter is currently operating without traffic jams
At the same time, border guards reported that a large-scale reconstruction is underway at the "Shehyni" checkpoint: old paving is being dismantled, and new engineering networks are being laid, which slows down the movement of cars and trucks.
On the Polish side, in "Medyka", work is also underway - currently, processing is carried out only on 4 lanes due to road surface renovation
They emphasized that in summer, passenger traffic is projected to increase by up to 40% in all directions of the Lviv region. In this regard, border guards of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment have intensified their work:
- the number of patrols has been increased during peak hours;
- automated workstations have been deployed;
- operational meetings are held with Polish colleagues to speed up processing.
In May, a protest action took place at the automotive checkpoint "Dorohusk - Yahodyn". Protesters limited the passage of trucks through the largest cargo customs post to one vehicle per hour in each direction.
Earlier, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) warned that truck traffic through the "Yahodyn – Dorohusk" checkpoint might be complicated due to a protest action from the Polish side.
