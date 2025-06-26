One of the checkpoints on the border with Poland has suspended transport processing: what is the reason

At the border with Poland at the "Uhryniv" checkpoint, due to technical malfunctions in the database, the processing of all categories of vehicles in both directions has been temporarily suspended. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service, reports UNN.

Due to technical malfunctions in the database, the processing of all categories of vehicles at the "Uhryniv" checkpoint in both directions has been temporarily suspended. Restoration work is already underway. Please take this information into account when planning your trip - the message says.

The State Border Guard Service emphasized that due to the summer tourist season, the load on the checkpoints of the Lviv region has increased: passenger traffic has increased by 25%, and in the peak season it is expected to increase to 40%.

As of now, there is an accumulation of transport at the checkpoints: "Shehyni", "Krakivets", "Hrushiv", "Rava-Ruska", "Uhryniv".

"Nyzhankovychi" and "Smilnytsia" are operating without queues.

Let us remind you

During the summer period, a significant increase in passenger traffic is observed at the "Shehyni" and "Krakivets" checkpoints. Traffic through these checkpoints in the Lviv region has increased by 25%, and an increase to 40% is expected in the near future. Traffic is particularly heavy on weekends.