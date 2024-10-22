Shulyak claims that the Presidential Office did not hold meetings on elections
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Servant of the People party, Olena Shulyak, denied the information about meetings at the Presidential Office regarding the elections. She emphasized that only “short-sighted people” can discuss elections now.
The head of the Servant of the People party, Olena Shulyak, claims that the Presidential Office did not hold meetings on the election with representatives of the party's regional branches. She told about this in the project "Karpiak on Suspilne", reports UNN.
We had a closed meeting to discuss pressing issues, because the issue of communication is always complicated... And when, after this meeting, you read on some telegram channels that it was a meeting about the elections, it is, of course, outrageous. There was no talk of elections at all. Only very short-sighted people can talk about elections today
She also denied that the meeting was about rebooting the party.
On September 12, the Presidential Office held a meeting with the heads of regional branches of the Servant of the People party. Afterwards, MP of the European Solidarity faction Honcharenko said that the new deputy head of the Presidential Office, Viktor Mykyta, held a meeting on the elections.
In a commentary to LB.ua, Mykyta himself assured that he had not held any meetings on the election process.
Addendum
In September, The Economist reportedthat Zelenskyy was considering holding presidential elections in 2025.
In July, Zelenskyy statedthat if the war drags on, a solution to holding elections will have to be found. At the same time, he foresees difficulties with voting for the military, IDPs, and citizens in the occupied territories.