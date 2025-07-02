Shot at a volunteer's car: prosecutor's office informed man of suspicion

$41.820.04
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 16047 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
01:11 PM • 19074 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 23852 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 32034 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 34203 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 45573 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 84293 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 40714 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46113 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 98901 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 16047 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem01:43 PM • 14430 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market01:18 PM • 29880 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 98901 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 111132 views
Shot at a volunteer's car: prosecutor's office informed man of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 59 views

A 46-year-old Kyiv resident has been notified of suspicion for hooliganism with a weapon. The man shot at a volunteer's car, mistakenly taking it for a car that had splashed him with water.

Shot at a volunteer's car: prosecutor's office informed man of suspicion

A man who shot at a volunteer's car, explaining that the car had "cut him off," has been notified of suspicion of hooliganism committed with the use of a weapon. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

Prosecutors of the Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have notified a 46-year-old Kyiv resident of suspicion, who, while riding a bicycle on the road, pulled out a pistol and shot at a Ford car from behind while moving.

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Police reported that the incident occurred on the evening of June 30 in the Podilskyi district of the capital. A woman contacted the police, stating that she was driving a Ford car with her minor son when an unknown man on a bicycle fired a shot in the direction of her vehicle and fled the scene.

Police officers located the 46-year-old shooter and detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The prosecutor's office found out that another white car did not slow down near a puddle and splashed the cyclist with water. So he hit the car with his hand, and then began to chase it.

However, the man confused the cars and caught up with another white car. After that, he fired at the car and fled, but was later detained by police officers.

Currently, the detainee has been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — hooliganism committed with the use of weapons. The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years of imprisonment.

- the prosecutor's office noted.

A motion is being prepared for his pre-trial detention.

Addition

As volunteer Viktoria Dvoretska said, on June 30 at 8 p.m., she was returning home with her son, and passing by the "Vynohradar" market, she noticed a cyclist hitting the window of another car with his hand.

A minute or two later, I heard a strange sound - I look in the rearview mirror and see a creature on a bicycle shooting at our car with something resembling a weapon. I brake, ask the child to duck, and run out to him. The mommy's gangster, probably not expecting me to stop, flees on his bicycle into the market. I inspect the car and see a hole about 15 centimeters from the rear window, on the side where Ivan was sitting in the car seat.

- Dvoretska wrote.

In Kyiv, the car of veteran Victoria Dvoretska was shot at: the bullet flew 15 cm from her son01.07.25, 16:26 • 1455 views

Recall

In Kyiv, a man was detained for shooting at a volunteer's car, an act he explained as revenge for the car "cutting him off."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv
