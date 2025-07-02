Shot at a volunteer's car: prosecutor's office informed man of suspicion

A man who shot at a volunteer's car, explaining that the car had "cut him off," has been notified of suspicion of hooliganism committed with the use of a weapon. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office and the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

Prosecutors of the Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have notified a 46-year-old Kyiv resident of suspicion, who, while riding a bicycle on the road, pulled out a pistol and shot at a Ford car from behind while moving. - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Police reported that the incident occurred on the evening of June 30 in the Podilskyi district of the capital. A woman contacted the police, stating that she was driving a Ford car with her minor son when an unknown man on a bicycle fired a shot in the direction of her vehicle and fled the scene.

Police officers located the 46-year-old shooter and detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The prosecutor's office found out that another white car did not slow down near a puddle and splashed the cyclist with water. So he hit the car with his hand, and then began to chase it.

However, the man confused the cars and caught up with another white car. After that, he fired at the car and fled, but was later detained by police officers.

Currently, the detainee has been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — hooliganism committed with the use of weapons. The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years of imprisonment. - the prosecutor's office noted.

A motion is being prepared for his pre-trial detention.

Addition

As volunteer Viktoria Dvoretska said, on June 30 at 8 p.m., she was returning home with her son, and passing by the "Vynohradar" market, she noticed a cyclist hitting the window of another car with his hand.

A minute or two later, I heard a strange sound - I look in the rearview mirror and see a creature on a bicycle shooting at our car with something resembling a weapon. I brake, ask the child to duck, and run out to him. The mommy's gangster, probably not expecting me to stop, flees on his bicycle into the market. I inspect the car and see a hole about 15 centimeters from the rear window, on the side where Ivan was sitting in the car seat. - Dvoretska wrote.

Recall

