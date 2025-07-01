In Kyiv, the car of veteran Victoria Dvoretska was shot at: the bullet flew 15 cm from her son

In Kyiv, an unknown person on a bicycle opened fire on a car in which war veteran Victoria Dvoretska was with her son. According to the woman, the shot was fired from a pneumatic weapon. The bullet pierced the glass just a few centimeters from the child's car seat. The police quickly identified the attacker, but he will likely only receive a fine. Victoria expressed her indignation on her Facebook page, as reported by UNN.

Details

The veteran said that on the evening of June 30, she was returning home from the store. Passing the "Vynohradar" market, she noticed a suspicious cyclist hitting the window of another car.

And a minute or two later, I heard a strange sound, looked in the rearview mirror, and saw a creature on a bicycle shooting at our car with something resembling a weapon. I brake, ask the child to duck, and run out to him. The mommy's gangster, probably not expecting me to stop, flees on his bicycle into the market - shared Victoria.

After inspecting her car after the incident, Dvoretska noticed a pierced window – "the hole was only 15 centimeters from the child's car seat" where her son was. Judging by the nature of the damage, the shot, according to the woman, was probably fired from a pneumatic weapon.

She reported that the police reacted quickly to the call: thanks to the large number of surveillance cameras near the "Vynohradar" market, they managed to get a photo of the suspect within an hour.

However, Dvoretska expressed indignation that even if the assailant is apprehended, he faces only administrative liability under Article 174 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses – meaning a minor fine. This, in her opinion, only exacerbates the problem of impunity and easy access to dangerous pneumatic weapons.

To understand, if at the moment when some madman shoots at my child, I used my own weapon, even for a shot in the air, then most likely, I would be sitting in the police station and facing trials. My weapon can be identified by ballistic expertise – and this is primarily the understanding of responsibility - noted the veteran.

Victoria Dvoretska said that after the attack, she found a lot of advertisements online for the free sale of pneumatic weapons, including even on "Rozetka" (a popular online marketplace).

Why do we talk so much about the circulation and the right to firearms for citizens who are ready to register, be normal users, and do absolutely nothing about the thousands who can get a weapon for a couple of thousand hryvnias and do whatever they want, shoot at you just because they didn't like your car, without serious consequences? - stated the veteran.

She also appealed to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Patrol Police of Ukraine and Kyiv to react to the situation and review the policy regarding access to pneumatic weapons.

The incident is registered, an investigation is currently underway regarding the indicated fact, and all circumstances are being clarified - the press service of the Kyiv police told a UNN correspondent.

Addition

Victoria participated in the Revolution of Dignity as part of the 39th Women's Hundred of Maidan Self-Defense. In 2014, she volunteered to go to the front with the "Aidar" battalion, where she fought in the battles for Shchastia and Metalist. There, she was wounded in an ambush. After recovery, she was involved in identifying the bodies of the deceased and assisting families.

Subsequently, she commanded a sabotage and reconnaissance company, held the "Fasad" strongpoint and the 29th checkpoint. After demobilization, she returned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2016, led a fire support company, fought near Olenevka and on the Svitlodarsk Arc. She also taught at the "Desna" training center and worked at the Center for Moral and Psychological Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

She served for 7 years, almost four of which were on the front line. She completed her military career with the rank of senior lieutenant.

