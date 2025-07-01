In Kyiv, the car of veteran Victoria Dvoretska was shot at: the bullet flew 15 cm from her son

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 2794 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 10301 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 43348 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
10:00 AM • 32106 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 45224 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 118109 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 122587 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 58334 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 115361 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 176378 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+21°
6.3m/s
46%
748mm
Popular news
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hitJuly 1, 05:50 AM • 68260 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 72775 views
Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealedJuly 1, 08:02 AM • 33175 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 30691 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 22923 views
Publications
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"02:20 PM • 3255 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 43349 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 118110 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025July 1, 05:50 AM • 122588 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 126087 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mette Frederiksen
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Azerbaijan
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett11:17 AM • 23078 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert10:47 AM • 30832 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 72924 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 122965 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 123801 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

In Kyiv, the car of veteran Victoria Dvoretska was shot at: the bullet flew 15 cm from her son

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

An unknown cyclist opened fire with a pneumatic weapon on the car of veteran Viktoria Dvoretska, in which her son was present, piercing the glass a few centimeters from the child seat. The police quickly identified the attacker, but he faces only an administrative fine.

In Kyiv, the car of veteran Victoria Dvoretska was shot at: the bullet flew 15 cm from her son

In Kyiv, an unknown person on a bicycle opened fire on a car in which war veteran Victoria Dvoretska was with her son. According to the woman, the shot was fired from a pneumatic weapon. The bullet pierced the glass just a few centimeters from the child's car seat. The police quickly identified the attacker, but he will likely only receive a fine. Victoria expressed her indignation on her Facebook page, as reported by UNN.

Details

The veteran said that on the evening of June 30, she was returning home from the store. Passing the "Vynohradar" market, she noticed a suspicious cyclist hitting the window of another car.

And a minute or two later, I heard a strange sound, looked in the rearview mirror, and saw a creature on a bicycle shooting at our car with something resembling a weapon. I brake, ask the child to duck, and run out to him. The mommy's gangster, probably not expecting me to stop, flees on his bicycle into the market 

- shared Victoria.

After inspecting her car after the incident, Dvoretska noticed a pierced window – "the hole was only 15 centimeters from the child's car seat" where her son was. Judging by the nature of the damage, the shot, according to the woman, was probably fired from a pneumatic weapon.

She reported that the police reacted quickly to the call: thanks to the large number of surveillance cameras near the "Vynohradar" market, they managed to get a photo of the suspect within an hour.

However, Dvoretska expressed indignation that even if the assailant is apprehended, he faces only administrative liability under Article 174 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses – meaning a minor fine. This, in her opinion, only exacerbates the problem of impunity and easy access to dangerous pneumatic weapons.

To understand, if at the moment when some madman shoots at my child, I used my own weapon, even for a shot in the air, then most likely, I would be sitting in the police station and facing trials. My weapon can be identified by ballistic expertise – and this is primarily the understanding of responsibility 

- noted the veteran.

Victoria Dvoretska said that after the attack, she found a lot of advertisements online for the free sale of pneumatic weapons, including even on "Rozetka" (a popular online marketplace).

Why do we talk so much about the circulation and the right to firearms for citizens who are ready to register, be normal users, and do absolutely nothing about the thousands who can get a weapon for a couple of thousand hryvnias and do whatever they want, shoot at you just because they didn't like your car, without serious consequences? 

- stated the veteran.

She also appealed to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Patrol Police of Ukraine and Kyiv to react to the situation and review the policy regarding access to pneumatic weapons.

The incident is registered, an investigation is currently underway regarding the indicated fact, and all circumstances are being clarified 

- the press service of the Kyiv police told a UNN correspondent.

Addition

Victoria participated in the Revolution of Dignity as part of the 39th Women's Hundred of Maidan Self-Defense. In 2014, she volunteered to go to the front with the "Aidar" battalion, where she fought in the battles for Shchastia and Metalist. There, she was wounded in an ambush. After recovery, she was involved in identifying the bodies of the deceased and assisting families.

Subsequently, she commanded a sabotage and reconnaissance company, held the "Fasad" strongpoint and the 29th checkpoint. After demobilization, she returned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2016, led a fire support company, fought near Olenevka and on the Svitlodarsk Arc. She also taught at the "Desna" training center and worked at the Center for Moral and Psychological Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

She served for 7 years, almost four of which were on the front line. She completed her military career with the rank of senior lieutenant.

Shooting in the center of Odesa: law enforcement establishes circumstances27.06.25, 20:45 • 3518 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Facebook
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9