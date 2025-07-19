Shostka suffered an almost 4-hour drone attack by the Russian Federation: infrastructure destroyed

In the Sumy region, the Shostka community suffered an almost four-hour night attack by Russian troops with drones, there is destruction of civilian infrastructure and in the residential sector, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy OVA, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the Shostka community again suffered a massive attack from the Russian Federation. For almost four hours, the Russians attacked Shostka with attack UAVs. As a result of the enemy attack, civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed. There is also damage in the residential sector - Hryhorov wrote.

According to him, "preliminarily, there were no casualties."

To be supplemented...