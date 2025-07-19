$41.870.00
July 18, 06:06 PM
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Shostka suffered an almost 4-hour drone attack by the Russian Federation: infrastructure destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 734 views

The Shostka community in Sumy Oblast endured an almost four-hour night attack by Russian strike UAVs. As a result of the strike, civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and residential areas were damaged; there were no casualties.

In the Sumy region, the Shostka community suffered an almost four-hour night attack by Russian troops with drones, there is destruction of civilian infrastructure and in the residential sector, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy OVA, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

At night, the Shostka community again suffered a massive attack from the Russian Federation. For almost four hours, the Russians attacked Shostka with attack UAVs. As a result of the enemy attack, civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed. There is also damage in the residential sector

- Hryhorov wrote.

According to him, "preliminarily, there were no casualties."

To be supplemented...

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
Shostka
