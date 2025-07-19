Shostka suffered a repeated Russian attack - with six KABs: a fire broke out
In the morning, Russian troops repeatedly attacked Shostka with six guided aerial bombs, causing a fire. The consequences of the attack are being clarified; there are no preliminary reports of casualties or injuries.
In the Sumy region, Russian troops re-attacked Shostka in the morning with six KABs, there was a hit, a fire broke out, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.
After 10:00, the enemy re-attacked the Shostka community with six guided aerial bombs. A targeted hit was recorded. A fire broke out. Preliminary, there are no casualties or injuries.
The consequences of the attack, according to him, are being clarified.
Earlier today, Shostka was subjected to an almost 4-hour drone attack by Russia.
