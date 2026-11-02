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Shooting during Halloween celebrations in the United States leaves at least 6 people dead, dozens injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

At least six people were killed and dozens injured during Halloween celebrations in several U.S. cities. Dallas has the highest number of victims.

Shooting during Halloween celebrations in the United States leaves at least 6 people dead, dozens injured

During the Halloween weekend, mass shootings occurred in several U.S. cities, leaving at least 6 people dead and dozens injured. The largest number of casualties was recorded in Dallas, where gunfire erupted in a popular nightlife district over a period of just more than an hour. The Associated Press reports, UNN writes.

Details

In Dallas, Texas, 4 people were killed and another 15 injured in three separate shooting incidents. The incidents occurred in the Deep Ellum district, known for its bars, restaurants, and music venues.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said law enforcement had detained several people, but had not yet determined whether all three shootings were connected.

Shooting after a football game and near universities

In Birmingham, Alabama, one person was killed and 8 others injured in two shootings near Legion Field stadium following the traditional Magic City Classic football game.

According to Mayor Randall Woodfin, two of the injured are in critical condition.

Police detained a 17-year-old who was found with a handgun equipped with a device for automatic fire. At the same time, law enforcement has not yet charged him with involvement in the incidents.

Other incidents

In Newark, Delaware, six people suffered gunshot wounds near the University of Delaware campus. All the injured were hospitalized.

Reports of shootings also came from Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Bloomington, Illinois.

Police in the various cities continue to investigate and determine the circumstances of the attacks. There is no information linking the incidents.

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Stepan Haftko

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