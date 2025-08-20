$41.260.08
Shmyhal visited Kharkiv region and met with military personnel: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal visited the Kharkiv region, where he met with military personnel and presented awards. He discussed the situation at the front and familiarized himself with innovative approaches to conducting combat operations.

Shmyhal visited Kharkiv region and met with military personnel: what is known

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal visited Kharkiv Oblast, where he met with the leadership and servicemen of the National Guard and Armed Forces of Ukraine brigades. He thanked the defenders for their courage and resilience, and also presented awards from the Ministry of Defense. This was reported by Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal on social media, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Shmyhal spoke with servicemen from the 2nd National Guard Corps, the 3rd and 13th National Guard brigades "Khartia", the 17th Poltava and 18th Sloviansk National Guard brigades, the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians, the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Koshovyi Otaman Ivan Sirko, and the 127th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade.

He heard up-to-date information on the situation at the front, enemy losses inflicted, and urgent needs of the brigades. He familiarized himself with innovative approaches to planning and conducting combat operations, as well as the technological capabilities of the units.

- emphasized the minister.

In addition, the command also presented key directions for the development of the brigades: improving the management system, training personnel, and increasing the effectiveness of interaction between units. According to Shmyhal, the government continues to work on the digitalization of the army and the implementation of new solutions that will ensure the superiority of Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.

Recall

Recently, Shmyhal stated that the size of Ukraine's Defense Forces will not sharply decrease after the war. This will be a planned and calculated process that will not be quick.

Veronika Marchenko

War
Kharkiv Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal