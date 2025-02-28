Shmyhal: Ukraine has a security guarantee agreement with the US
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has a signed security assurance agreement with the United States and about 30 other similar agreements with other partners. Some of the agreements are already in place, with partners providing financial assistance and weapons.
Ukraine already has a signed security assurance agreement with the United States. This is part of the overall architecture of Ukraine's international security arrangements, which includes about 30 agreements with other partners.
This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during questions to the government, reports a correspondent of UNN.
Details [1
The security guarantees are written in clause 10, which states that this agreement is preliminarily included in the architecture of our existing agreements. We have already signed an agreement with the United States on security guarantees, so they are
He also added that Ukraine has signed about 30 agreements on security guarantees as of today.
All of them are signed at the level of the leaders of the countries, our partners. Some of them are already working, we are being allocated financial resources, weapons, and appropriate assistance
In addition, he reminded that a number of agreements were reached with 13 EU leaders who visited Kyiv, including the signing of agreements on security guarantees.
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that US President Donald Trump said that the main goal now is to reach an agreement between Ukraine and Russia, noting that it is now important to focus on the first phase to end the war. At the same time, he emphasized that