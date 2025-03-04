Shmyhal: the government is not considering raising tariffs in the near future.
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the government does not plan to raise tariffs in the near future. Electricity consumption in Ukraine has decreased by 2.3% compared to the previous working day.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the government does not plan to raise tariffs in the near future.
He made this statement during a press conference, as reported by a correspondent from UNN.
"We do not have a discussion regarding tariffs in the government today. That is, we have not considered the possibility of raising tariffs in the near future,"
Reminder
On February 24, "Ukrenergo" reported that electricity consumption in Ukraine decreased by 2.3% compared to the previous working day. According to the information, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after the Russian massive missile and drone attacks.