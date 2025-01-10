Shmyhal reveals the number of Ukrainians booked for mobilization

As of January 10, 900-950 thousand people in Ukraine have been registered for mobilization. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

As of today, less than a million people have been booked, in the region of 900 and 950 thousand people, to avoid giving an exact number - said Shmyhal.

According to the Prime Minister, this number of bookings has been fixed for a long time and does not affect the mobilization process.

Addendum

In Ukraine, the reservation period for all persons liable for military service expires on February 28. Oleksandr Fediyenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said that current legislation does not provide for a mechanism to wait until the employee is re-booked.

You can now cancel an employee's reservation in Actions