Shmyhal: Kyiv and the region received 20 MW of distributed generation, new capacities are expected

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, 20 MW of distributed generation capacity has been put into operation, with additional volumes expected to be introduced in the near future. This was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the situation with electricity and heat supply in the capital and the region remains difficult.

We are increasing the capacity of distributed generation. 20 MW have already been introduced in the capital and the region, and we expect additional capacities in the near future. - the official said.

He emphasized that all installations should "work, not just stand still."

"This week, more than 190 tons of humanitarian aid were delivered from the warehouses of the Ministry of Energy hubs. Today alone, the Ministry of Energy distributed 115 tons of aid. All equipment is already on its way to the regions. We also expect additional contributions to the Energy Support Fund, which were announced by Sweden, the European Commission, Denmark, and Germany. In total, this is more than 82.5 million euros for the purchase of necessary equipment," Shmyhal added.

Recall

In Ukraine, the stabilization of energy supply continues after the shelling. Relevant ministries and heads of regional military administrations are preparing resources to respond to new attacks in conditions of severe cold.

SBU conducted searches at "Kyivteploenergo" after Russian attacks, heat restoration process blocked - KMDA