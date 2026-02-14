Shmyhal: Kyiv and the region received 20 MW of distributed generation, new capacities are expected

$42.990.04
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 10557 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 19298 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 20999 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 23241 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 47173 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 63226 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 47458 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 31989 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 42331 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 68230 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
February 13, 11:25 AM • 47173 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 10:00 AM • 63226 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 51900 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 70963 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 112241 views
Shmyhal: Kyiv and the region received 20 MW of distributed generation, new capacities are expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

20 MW of distributed generation has been commissioned in Kyiv and the region, with additional volumes expected soon. The situation with electricity and heat supply remains difficult.

Shmyhal: Kyiv and the region received 20 MW of distributed generation, new capacities are expected

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, 20 MW of distributed generation capacity has been put into operation, with additional volumes expected to be introduced in the near future. This was reported by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the situation with electricity and heat supply in the capital and the region remains difficult.

We are increasing the capacity of distributed generation. 20 MW have already been introduced in the capital and the region, and we expect additional capacities in the near future.

- the official said.

He emphasized that all installations should "work, not just stand still."

"This week, more than 190 tons of humanitarian aid were delivered from the warehouses of the Ministry of Energy hubs. Today alone, the Ministry of Energy distributed 115 tons of aid. All equipment is already on its way to the regions. We also expect additional contributions to the Energy Support Fund, which were announced by Sweden, the European Commission, Denmark, and Germany. In total, this is more than 82.5 million euros for the purchase of necessary equipment," Shmyhal added.

Recall

In Ukraine, the stabilization of energy supply continues after the shelling. Relevant ministries and heads of regional military administrations are preparing resources to respond to new attacks in conditions of severe cold.

SBU conducted searches at "Kyivteploenergo" after Russian attacks, heat restoration process blocked - KMDA13.02.26, 17:01 • 2964 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyKyivKyiv region