Shmyhal: as of yesterday, assistance from the US was arriving
Kyiv • UNN
The Prime Minister of Ukraine reported that as of yesterday, aid from the United States was coming in unchanged. This refutes media reports about Trump's order to suspend aid.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that as of yesterday evening, assistance from the United States was continuing without changes, and he had not received any updates from the Minister of Defense this morning. He stated this at a press conference on March 4, as reported by UNN.
According to information from the Minister of Defense, assistance from the U.S. is ongoing, and all the aid that was outlined in packages under the previous U.S. administration has been arriving in Ukraine, and as of yesterday evening, I have no information that anything has been halted. All packages were being delivered, and as of yesterday evening, we were receiving all the assistance. As of this morning - I have not yet coordinated with the Minister of Defense whether there have been any changes. If there were - I am sure he would have informed me, I would know about it. (...) There is no information... negative, assistance continued as of yesterday, and Ukraine was receiving it. We are grateful for that.
Reminder
U.S. President Donald Trump, according to media reports from the White House, ordered the suspension of military assistance to Ukraine. $$$
