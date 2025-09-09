Shmyhal arrived in London for the "Ramstein" meeting

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal arrived in London for a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Defense team arrived in London for a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group "Ramstein" - the message says.

According to him, the key task is to ensure uninterrupted military and financial assistance to Ukraine, strengthen air defense, and develop joint defense industry production.

"To this end, we will hold a series of negotiations with government officials from partner countries, as well as with private manufacturers," the head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

Shmyhal added: "We expect increased support and the launch of new projects to strengthen the security of Ukraine and all of Europe."

Next "Ramstein" to take place in September - Ministry of Defense