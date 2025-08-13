Next "Ramstein" to take place in September - Ministry of Defense

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the "Ramstein" format) will take place in September, preparations for the meeting are already being discussed, Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal announced on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Preparations for the next meeting in the "Ramstein" format were discussed during a phone call with UK Minister of Defense John Healey. The meeting will take place in September. Key positions were coordinated will take place - Shmyhal wrote.

He thanked Britain "for active preparation and organization of the meeting."

"We also talked about the development of joint productions and the implementation of bilateral projects in the defense industry. We expect that the United Kingdom will play an important role in the new US and NATO Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism," Shmyhal noted.

The Minister of Defense expressed gratitude to British partners for "the high level of support and involvement in strengthening the security of Ukraine and Europe."

F-16 maintenance and a new initiative from the USA: Shmyhal announced key decisions of partners at "Ramstein"