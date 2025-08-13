Next "Ramstein" to take place in September - Ministry of Defense

$41.430.02
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 12082 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 20911 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 40683 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 25726 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 43689 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 54699 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 33329 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 69512 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 83865 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Publications
Exclusives
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 48844 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 28107 views
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in WarsawAugust 13, 06:57 AM • 11415 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideoAugust 13, 07:26 AM • 35499 views
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideo11:10 AM • 15319 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 40678 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 43686 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 54695 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 69508 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 44705 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 5758 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 28456 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 49190 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 25053 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 32522 views
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
Truth Social
The New York Times

Next "Ramstein" to take place in September - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1736 views

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group ("Ramstein") will take place in September. Ukraine and Great Britain discussed preparations for the meeting and the development of joint productions.

Next "Ramstein" to take place in September - Ministry of Defense

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the "Ramstein" format) will take place in September, preparations for the meeting are already being discussed, Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal announced on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Preparations for the next meeting in the "Ramstein" format were discussed during a phone call with UK Minister of Defense John Healey. The meeting will take place in September. Key positions were coordinated

will take place - Shmyhal wrote.

He thanked Britain "for active preparation and organization of the meeting."

"We also talked about the development of joint productions and the implementation of bilateral projects in the defense industry. We expect that the United Kingdom will play an important role in the new US and NATO Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism," Shmyhal noted.

The Minister of Defense expressed gratitude to British partners for "the high level of support and involvement in strengthening the security of Ukraine and Europe."

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
John Healey
NATO
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal