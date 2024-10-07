Shmyhal and Slovak Prime Minister Fico meet in Zakarpattia region

A meeting between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has begun near Uzhhorod, Suspilne reports from the scene, UNN writes.

Details

"A meeting between Prime Ministers of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Slovakia Robert Fico began near Uzhhorod on October 7," the statement reads.

They will reportedly discuss cooperation in energy security and infrastructure projects.

Fico believes that the transit issue will be resolved at the meeting of the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine