Shmyhal and Slovak Prime Minister Fico meet in Zakarpattia region
Kyiv • UNN
Denys Shmyhal and Robert Fico met near Uzhhorod on October 7. They will discuss cooperation in energy security and infrastructure projects.
A meeting between Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has begun near Uzhhorod, Suspilne reports from the scene, UNN writes.
Details
"A meeting between Prime Ministers of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Slovakia Robert Fico began near Uzhhorod on October 7," the statement reads.
They will reportedly discuss cooperation in energy security and infrastructure projects.
Fico believes that the transit issue will be resolved at the meeting of the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine05.10.24, 19:58 • 30993 views