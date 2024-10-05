Fico believes that the transit issue will be resolved at the meeting of the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 25628 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 94807 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160472 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134283 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141084 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138064 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179007 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111965 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170197 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104690 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139056 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138710 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 82300 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106714 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108873 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160471 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179006 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170196 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197635 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186687 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138710 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139056 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145417 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136907 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153895 views
Fico believes that the transit issue will be resolved at the meeting of the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30993 views

Slovak Prime Minister Fico wants to convince Ukraine to keep oil and gas transit at a joint government meeting. He emphasizes the benefits for both countries and supports Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he wants to convince the Ukrainian side of the need to preserve the transit of energy (oil and gas) through Ukraine at a joint meeting of the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine on Monday, October 7, UNN reports citing Aktuality.sk.

Details

"We want to achieve this by convincing Ukraine to allow transit. Both Ukraine and the Slovak Republic have developed energy infrastructure for oil and gas transit," Fico added.

"I think that the talks (with the Ukrainian government on October 7) will help Ukraine to keep the transit. I am not saying that it will be resolved," Fico said. At the same time, he rejected "ridiculous political directives coming from the EU in this spirit.

"We will persuade our Ukrainian partners to use their energy infrastructure to import gas and oil to Western Europe. They will also need this infrastructure for themselves," he emphasized.

"We support Ukraine's accession to the EU and we expect Ukraine to behave normally and reasonably in this spirit," Fico said. "Slovakia and Ukraine will benefit from this, because transit fees will be paid," he emphasized.

Fico says he wants to restore relations with Russia after the war in Ukraine04.10.24, 12:39 • 56453 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine

