Fico believes that the transit issue will be resolved at the meeting of the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he wants to convince the Ukrainian side of the need to preserve the transit of energy (oil and gas) through Ukraine at a joint meeting of the governments of Slovakia and Ukraine on Monday, October 7, UNN reports citing Aktuality.sk.

Details

"We want to achieve this by convincing Ukraine to allow transit. Both Ukraine and the Slovak Republic have developed energy infrastructure for oil and gas transit," Fico added.

"I think that the talks (with the Ukrainian government on October 7) will help Ukraine to keep the transit. I am not saying that it will be resolved," Fico said. At the same time, he rejected "ridiculous political directives coming from the EU in this spirit.

"We will persuade our Ukrainian partners to use their energy infrastructure to import gas and oil to Western Europe. They will also need this infrastructure for themselves," he emphasized.

"We support Ukraine's accession to the EU and we expect Ukraine to behave normally and reasonably in this spirit," Fico said. "Slovakia and Ukraine will benefit from this, because transit fees will be paid," he emphasized.

