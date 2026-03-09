$43.8150.90
March 8, 07:46 PM • 17010 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 41571 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 61824 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 38944 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 37079 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM • 29312 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 39211 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 80973 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 44799 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 45121 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
Shelling of Sumy region: five wounded and significant destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1216 views

As a result of Russian strikes on the Sumy and Novoslobidska communities, five people were injured. A locomotive, a trolleybus line, a shopping center, and private houses were damaged.

Shelling of Sumy region: five wounded and significant destruction

Five people were injured as a result of enemy shelling in Sumy region. This was reported by the National Police, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the police are documenting the crimes of the Russian army.

In the Sumy city territorial community, three people were injured. A locomotive, a trolleybus line, windows of a shopping center, private houses, and a car were damaged. In the Novoslobidska community, 71 and 61-year-old men were injured, and a house was damaged.

- the report says.

It is indicated that investigative and operational police groups and explosives experts worked at the sites of hits. Law enforcement officers inspected the territories and recorded the destruction.

Recall

At the end of February, the Russian army attacked the Yampil community of Sumy region, destroying a two-story building of an agricultural company. Previously, two women died, and another was injured.

Enemy attacked civilian car in Sumy region, three wounded04.03.26, 17:17 • 3674 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast