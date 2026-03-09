Shelling of Sumy region: five wounded and significant destruction

Five people were injured as a result of enemy shelling in Sumy region. This was reported by the National Police, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the police are documenting the crimes of the Russian army.

In the Sumy city territorial community, three people were injured. A locomotive, a trolleybus line, windows of a shopping center, private houses, and a car were damaged. In the Novoslobidska community, 71 and 61-year-old men were injured, and a house was damaged. - the report says.

It is indicated that investigative and operational police groups and explosives experts worked at the sites of hits. Law enforcement officers inspected the territories and recorded the destruction.

Recall

At the end of February, the Russian army attacked the Yampil community of Sumy region, destroying a two-story building of an agricultural company. Previously, two women died, and another was injured.

Enemy attacked civilian car in Sumy region, three wounded