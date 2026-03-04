Enemy attacked civilian car in Sumy region, three wounded

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 11061 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 12091 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 19060 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 46839 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 75724 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 63557 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 66765 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 61316 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34733 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28667 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.8m/s
66%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returnedMarch 4, 08:18 AM • 21409 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recentlyMarch 4, 08:29 AM • 21281 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 19221 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 19325 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 11398 views
Publications
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 11083 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 19464 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 19363 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 74198 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 95311 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Oleh Kiper
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideo03:04 PM • 934 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 11488 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 29584 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 37382 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 41414 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating

Enemy attacked civilian car in Sumy region, three wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Russian forces attacked a civilian car in Mykolaivska rural community in Sumy region. Three people were wounded: men aged 60 and 23, and a 57-year-old woman.

Enemy attacked civilian car in Sumy region, three wounded

The Russian army attacked a civilian car in Sumy region, three people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

The enemy attacked a civilian car in Mykolaiv rural community. Three people were injured – men aged 60 and 23, and a 57-year-old woman. The 23-year-old man sustained the most severe injuries.

- Hryhorov reported.

According to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, all have been hospitalized. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance. Preliminarily – there is no threat to life.

Russia attacked an agricultural company in Sumy region - two women died, one injured28.02.26, 10:54 • 6201 view

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Village
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast