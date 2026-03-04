Enemy attacked civilian car in Sumy region, three wounded

The Russian army attacked a civilian car in Sumy region, three people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

The enemy attacked a civilian car in Mykolaiv rural community. Three people were injured – men aged 60 and 23, and a 57-year-old woman. The 23-year-old man sustained the most severe injuries. - Hryhorov reported.

According to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, all have been hospitalized. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance. Preliminarily – there is no threat to life.

Russia attacked an agricultural company in Sumy region - two women died, one injured