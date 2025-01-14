Shelling in Sumy region: over 80 attacks, casualties and destruction

Enemy troops continued shelling the border areas of Sumy region, resulting in 128 explosions. Unfortunately, there are casualties and injuries. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

The explosions took place in several communities in the region, including Khotyn, Yunakiv, Bilopil, Vorozhbiansk, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivsk, Putivl, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyno-Budsk and Sveska.

In particular, in Seredyna-Budska community, the dropping of explosive devices from unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery shelling were recorded, which led to several explosions. In Shalyhyne community, the enemy dropped mortar shells and attacked with FPV drones. In the Esman community, Russian artillery and mortars caused a series of explosions.

In the Velykopysarivska community, drone strikes and mortar attacks damaged several residential buildings, garages and cars. The attacks resulted in the death of one civilian and the injury of another. The enemy also used drones in Krasnopilska and Vorozhbianska communities, damaging buildings.

Several explosions occurred in Yunakivska community after an attack with guided aerial bombs and shelling from self-propelled artillery systems. Explosions from drone attacks were also reported in Sveska community.

