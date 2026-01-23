Shell considers selling assets in strategic Argentine Vaca Muerta field

$43.180.08
50.670.06
ukenru
07:51 PM • 10299 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 21995 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 19932 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 03:45 PM • 20880 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
January 22, 02:44 PM • 19367 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 17446 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 17672 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 33981 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15943 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16429 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.4m/s
89%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
If Ukraine were in NATO, Russian ships would be sinking off the coast of Greenland - ZelenskyyJanuary 22, 02:58 PM • 2954 views
The Ministry of Internal Affairs urges Ukrainians to prepare a supply of essentials for 3-5 days due to the emergency situation in the energy sectorPhotoJanuary 22, 03:27 PM • 4312 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 15752 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 6520 views
Who is Josh Grunbaum: a new member of the American delegation for talks in Moscow on Ukraine09:21 PM • 5740 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 15776 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 21230 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 33981 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 26670 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 80556 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Washington, D.C.
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 6550 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 27566 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 24147 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 30447 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 67870 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold

Shell considers selling assets in strategic Argentine Vaca Muerta field

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Energy giant Shell is exploring the market for a potential sale of its stakes in Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale formation. The company holds majority stakes in four key blocks, and its production in 2024 amounted to 15.6 million barrels of oil.

Shell considers selling assets in strategic Argentine Vaca Muerta field

Energy giant Shell has begun exploring the market for a potential sale of its stakes in Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale formation. Such a move by one of the pioneers of the region's development came as a surprise to the industry amid a general increase in production in the Neuquén basin and the active development of oil export infrastructure. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources in the oil sector, Shell has already approached potential buyers to assess their interest in a package of shares, the value of which could be measured in billions of dollars. The company holds majority stakes in four key license blocks and minority stakes in three others, which are being developed jointly with state-owned YPF.

Oil prices set for biggest annual drop since 2020 - Reuters31.12.25, 14:08 • 4922 views

In 2024, Shell's production in this region reached a record 15.6 million barrels of oil, making these assets among the most attractive in the Latin American shale hydrocarbon market.

Why investors are concerned about a possible exit

Vaca Muerta is often called "Argentina's Permian" due to its enormous reserves (second largest in the world for gas and fourth for oil). Shell's exit could indicate a change in the company's strategy after its recent abandonment of the Argentina LNG project. Experts suggest that despite the high productivity of the wells, Shell may be reviewing its portfolio in favor of less risky or more profitable assets in the US. At the same time, the sale is not yet guaranteed - the company continues to finalize legal procedures within the framework of the joint construction of the Vaca Muerta Sur oil pipeline, the launch of which is scheduled for the end of 2026.

The future of "Dead Cow" without Shell

If the sale goes through, it will open the door for new players, such as the American Continental Resources, which recently acquired minority stakes in the region. Currently, Vaca Muerta is in the process of transitioning from exploration to mass execution of works: the number of hydraulic fracturing stages in 2026 is expected to increase by 22%, reaching 28,000 stages. Javier Milei's government actively supports the industry through the "RIGI" tax incentive system, trying to maintain the interest of large international corporations amid high domestic inflation and unstable Brent prices. 

Ukraine forced to import 5.8 billion cubic meters of gas due to Russian attacks on Naftogaz facilities - media26.09.25, 17:16 • 5121 view

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Reuters
Javier Milei
Argentina
United States