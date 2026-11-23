Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Under the procedural guidance of the Mykolaiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Defense Sphere of the Southern Region, the mother of Marine Vladyslav Sambur was served with a notice of suspicion. While her son was in captivity, she received more than UAH 4 million in payments, despite having long been deprived of parental rights. Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

I promised to look into the story of serviceman Vladyslav Sambur, who, after nearly three years in Russian captivity, was forced to defend his right to more than UAH 4 million. There is a result. The serviceman's mother has been notified of suspicion of fraud committed under martial law and on an especially large scale, under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the statement says.

Kovalskyi said that back in 2005, a court deprived the woman of parental rights regarding her son, noting that she had personally participated in the court proceedings and was aware of the legal consequences of that decision.

When Vladyslav was taken captive by Russia in 2022, the woman decided to take advantage of the opportunity to receive payments as the mother of a prisoner of war. In December, she submitted a corresponding application to the military unit, deliberately concealing the fact that she had been deprived of parental rights and personally confirming the accuracy of the information provided with her signature. The payments continued until January 2025, when Vladyslav returned from captivity. During that time, the woman received more than UAH 4 million. The legality of the actions of military unit officials when the payments were assigned was also examined separately. No violations on their part have currently been established. At that time, the military unit did not have the authority to verify the authenticity of the applicant's submitted documents through state registers or at the place where they had been issued - the acting Prosecutor General added.

He noted that the state had fully fulfilled its obligations to the serviceman regarding the accrual and payment of his financial support; however, as a result of fraud, the funds were received by a person who had no legal right to them.

Kovalskyi also does not rule out that Vladyslav's story is not an isolated case, and therefore considers it important to speak publicly about the results of this investigation.

Law enforcement agencies do not have information about all cases of abuse involving payments to servicemen. Not all of these stories make it into the media. Therefore, I urge servicemen who have encountered similar situations to file statements with law enforcement agencies. You should not have to restore justice on your own - Kovalskyi concluded.

Additional information

The media reported that Vladyslav Sambur was taken captive by Russia in Mariupol at the beginning of the full-scale invasion and later learned that he had cancer; despite his illness, however, he spent nearly three years in Russian prisons.

In January 2025, Russia handed over to Ukraine a group of 25 seriously ill and wounded Ukrainian military personnel and civilians. Vladyslav was among the eight released Marines.

After returning, he learned that while he was in captivity, his military unit had been paying his salary to his mother, who had long been deprived of parental rights.

On October 15, Kovalskyi reported that information concerning the case of Marine Vladyslav Sambur had been entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations.

I read the story of serviceman Vladyslav Sambur, who spent nearly three years in Russian captivity and, after returning, was forced to seek through the courts the funds assigned to him while he was in captivity. The amount in question is approximately UAH 4 million. The state paid these funds, but the serviceman himself did not receive them. I instructed that all the circumstances of this situation be urgently examined. After the initial clarification of the circumstances, information was entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations concerning the actions of officials of the military unit where he served and possible fraud by his mother, who had been deprived of parental rights, in receiving these payments. Each of these episodes must receive a proper legal assessment - Kovalskyi wrote.

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