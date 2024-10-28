Shanghai police have stepped up security during Halloween celebrations
Kyiv • UNN
Shanghai authorities have increased police patrols to prevent mass Halloween celebrations in the city center. This decision was made after last year's protests, when people in costumes criticized the economy and COVID policy.
Over the weekend, Shanghai police stepped up patrols on the streets of the city center to curb Halloween celebrations, which are considered the most international in China. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
The local administration has taken steps to avoid a repeat of last year's events, when crowds of celebrants, many in costumes criticizing economic problems and COVID-19, gathered in the city center.
This year, the presence of law enforcement officers was noticeable, and numerous warnings about the ban on mass events reduced the number of people who decided to celebrate the holiday. Additionally, rainy weather also contributed to the decline in activity.
