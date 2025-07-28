Shalimov Center spoke about the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of viral hepatitis

Today, July 28, marks World Hepatitis Day, which is dedicated to raising awareness about these diseases. The O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantology explained how to combat these diseases, what the best prevention is, and whether hepatitis carriers are dangerous to others, writes UNN.

This day is dedicated to raising awareness about viral hepatitis, methods of its prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. - the message says.

The Shalimov Center explained that hepatitis B and C pose a serious threat to public health. Every year, many people die from complications caused by these infections. The disease usually has an asymptomatic course, but can eventually lead to cirrhosis or liver cancer. At the same time, the routes of transmission of viral hepatitis differ depending on the type of pathogen.

Hepatitis A and E are transmitted by the fecal-oral route. Usually through contaminated water or food, as well as through close household contact with an infected person.

Hepatitis B, C, and D are transmitted primarily through contact with infected blood or biological fluids. Infection is possible through sharing needles, unprotected sexual contact, and during childbirth - from mother to child. Hepatitis D spreads only among people infected with hepatitis B, as the D virus cannot multiply without the presence of the hepatitis B virus. - explained the Shalimov Center.

There are several ways to prevent hepatitis:

vaccination. Today, effective vaccines against hepatitis A and B exist;

avoiding contact with foreign blood or biological fluids. Do not use other people's razors, toothbrushes, manicure tools. Tattoo and piercing lovers should only use sterile instruments;

safe sexual behavior, including the use of barrier methods of contraception;

observance of hygiene standards. It is necessary to thoroughly wash hands with soap after visiting the toilet, before preparing and eating food, after contact with potentially contaminated objects or surfaces;

safe food and water. Purified water should be consumed, and vegetables and fruits should be thoroughly washed before consumption.

The Shalimov Center reported that in case of symptoms or confirmed diagnosis of viral hepatitis, it is necessary to consult a doctor.

Self-treatment and self-diagnosis based on information from the Internet are unacceptable - emphasized the Shalimov Center.

How to act if a loved one has been diagnosed with hepatitis

Living with such a person is safe if simple rules are followed. Hepatitis C is not transmitted through kissing, hugging, sneezing, coughing, or sharing dishes. The main danger is contact with blood. Even dried blood remains infectious.

If hepatitis B has been detected in a family member, everyone living with them should be examined and vaccinated if necessary. The vaccination course consists of three vaccinations over six months. - explained the Shalimov Center.

