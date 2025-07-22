$41.820.07
48.790.18
Ukrainian surgeons from the Shalimov Center presented a unique heart surgery at an international congress in Athens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

The Shalimov Center team presented a unique case of simultaneous intervention on coronary and peripheral arteries at an international congress in Athens. This operation, performed by two teams, received high praise from the international medical community.

Ukrainian surgeons from the Shalimov Center presented a unique heart surgery at an international congress in Athens

The team from the Department of Transplantation and Heart Surgery at the Shalimov Center presented a unique clinical case of simultaneous intervention on coronary and peripheral arteries, which received high praise from the international community at an international congress in Athens. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of the Shalimov National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantology.

Details

In May 2025, a team of cardiac surgeons from the Department of Transplantation and Heart Surgery of the O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantology participated in the 73rd International Congress of the European Society for Cardiovascular and Endovascular Surgery (ESCVS), held in Athens, Greece. This scientific forum is one of the most prestigious in the field of cardiovascular surgery.

Out of more than 20 applications from Ukrainian doctors, only the Shalimov Center team had the honor of personally presenting their clinical case.

We presented a unique clinical case: simultaneous surgical intervention in a patient with critical damage to coronary and peripheral arteries. The high-class operation was performed by two teams - cardiac surgeons and vascular surgeons - in one operating room, in one stage

- the medics wrote.

According to them, this experience sparked active discussion among colleagues and was highly appreciated by representatives of the international medical community.

Today, we are not only implementing advanced surgical approaches in Ukraine, but also достойно representing our Center in the international medical arena

- the team summarized.

In the first half of 2025, surgeons at the Shalimov Center performed 51 vital organ transplants

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

HealthNews of the World
Athens
Greece
Tesla
