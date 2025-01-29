“Shakhtar to play a decisive match against Borussia Dortmund: what is needed to advance

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 73817 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 93778 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106940 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109927 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130033 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103505 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134279 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103733 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113408 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 102451 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 50699 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118102 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 56107 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112669 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 73817 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130033 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134279 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166243 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156042 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 21628 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 25368 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 112669 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118102 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139893 views
Actual
“Shakhtar to play a decisive match against Borussia Dortmund: what is needed to advance

“Shakhtar to play a decisive match against Borussia Dortmund: what is needed to advance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28008 views

“Shakhtar will face Borussia Dortmund in the last match of the Champions League group stage. To advance, the Ukrainian team needs a convincing victory with a big score.

The Miners  will face Borussia Dortmund. Bookmakers and experts have the Germans as favorites. However, Shakhtar need to win and do so in a convincing manner, UNN reports.

Details

Shakhtar Donetsk may  end its fight in the Champions League. The Miners will play the eighth game in the most prestigious tournament in Europe. Our team flew to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund. The Germans are ranked 14th in the Euroleague and have almost secured their passage to the next round, with 12 points from seven games. "Shakhtar is 27th among 36 teams with 10 points. In order to continue the fight, the miners have to enter at least the  list of the top 24 teams. It will be extremely difficult to do so.

The new format of the Champions League

To understand the significance of Shakhtar's last game in the main round of the Champions League, it is necessary to recall the new and unusual format of this tournament. Previously, 32 teams were divided into 8 groups of 4 each. Two teams reached the playoffs. Now the system has changed radically. Now 36 clubs play in the European Championship. There are no quartets, there is only one big table. Each team plays 8 matches. The draw determines who they play against, away or at home. As we have already written, the first 24 clubs move on. Eight of them go straight to the last sixteen of the playoffs, while the last sixteen play head-to-head matches to determine the second eight. So, if the Miners make it to the next round, they will have to sweat out two more matches to get to, let's say, the "final playoffs." The system is undoubtedly complicated. However, all Shakhtar need to do is beat Borussia and do it with a crushing score.

Will Shakhtar win?

The results of the season's matches are the most important indicator of the team's fitness. The miners are in third place in the Ukrainian championship. Out of 16 matches played, they have 10 wins, 3 losses and 3 draws. They are 10 points behind the leader Dynamo, but have a game in hand. The miners also continue to compete in the Ukrainian Cup. The team has to face Oleksandriya in the last four of the final. Things are not going so well in the Champions League.

The tournament started with a zero-zero draw against Italian side Bologna. The next match was lost 0:3 to Atalanta. The third round and again a 0-1 loss to London's Arsenal. Next came a 2-1 victory against Swiss side Young Boys, a 2-3 defeat to Dutch side PSV, and another 2-0 victory over French side Brest. In total, Marino Pušić's men won 2 matches, lost 4 and drew one. However, among the defeats, only Atalanta was really "no chance". The rest of the games were competitive.

Borussia Dortmund is not playing consistently in the national championship. It ranks 11th among 18 clubs. Borussia has only 7 wins out of 19 matches played, 7 defeats and 5 draws. Dortmund lost their last game to Frankfurt - 0: 2. In the national cup, Mike Tullberg's men were eliminated in the second round.  In the Champions League, the Germans are doing relatively better.

In the first round, they defeated Belgian Brugge 3-0.  In the second round, they simply took out the Scottish Celtic 7-0. The third match and the first leg of the program was lost to Real Madrid - 2:5. In the fourth round, Borussia celebrated a minimal 0:1. Next up: a 0-3 victory over Dinamo Zagreb, a 2-3 defeat to Barcelona, and an unexpected 1-2 defeat to Bologna. Therefore, Borussia won 4 games out of seven and lost three.

So, based on the statistics, Shakhtar can win against Borussia. There is every chance of that happening. However, to move on, the score must be at least 3-0. Our team must score four, five or even six goals. On top of that, the teams that are  from 22nd to 24th place in the standings must also lose by big scores. We will find out whether the desired will come true or whether Shakhtar will continue to fight on January 29 at 22:00.

Alexander Karamushka

Alexander Karamushka

Sports
germanyGermany

Contact us about advertising