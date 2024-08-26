"Shahed" was shot down near Lutsk, wreckage fell in the city - RMA

A "Shahed" was shot down near Lutsk, the wreckage fell in the city, and an apartment building was damaged, said Yuriy Pogulyayko, head of the Volyn RMA, UNN reports.

Details

"The air alert continues. According to the Air Force, there are missiles and shahids over Ukraine. A shakedown near Lutsk. The wreckage fell on the territory of the regional center. As a result, an apartment building was damaged. As of now, information about the victims is being clarified. All relevant services are working at the scene," Pogulyayko wrote on Telegram.

