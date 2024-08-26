"Shahed" was shot down near Lutsk, wreckage fell in the city - RMA

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 40694 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135249 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140564 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231809 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169286 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162450 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147116 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215968 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112855 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202701 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 42364 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 45881 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 38807 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104615 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100137 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231809 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215968 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202701 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228902 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216291 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100137 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104615 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157012 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155845 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159686 views
"Shahed" was shot down near Lutsk, wreckage fell in the city - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25814 views

Missiles and shahids are spotted over Ukraine. A drone was shot down near Lutsk, the wreckage fell on the city, damaging an apartment building. Information about the victims is being clarified.

A "Shahed" was shot down near Lutsk, the wreckage fell in the city, and an apartment building was damaged, said Yuriy Pogulyayko, head of the Volyn RMA, UNN reports.

Details

"The air alert continues. According to the Air Force, there are missiles and shahids over Ukraine. A shakedown near Lutsk. The wreckage fell on the territory of the regional center. As a result, an apartment building was damaged. As of now, information about the victims is being clarified. All relevant services are working at the scene," Pogulyayko wrote on Telegram.

Mayor: an apartment building was damaged in Lutsk due to an enemy attack

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

