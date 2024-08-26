Mayor: an apartment building was damaged in Lutsk due to an enemy attack
Kyiv • UNN
An apartment building in Lutsk was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Information about the victims is being clarified and the situation at the scene is being checked.
