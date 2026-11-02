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Shabunin’s Anti-Corruption Action Center avoided paying nearly UAH 23 million in taxes by using 199 individual entrepreneurs as salary recipients, says MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

Danylo Hetmantsev said that the Anti-Corruption Action Center underpaid UAH 22.6 million through 199 individual entrepreneurs since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Shabunin’s Anti-Corruption Action Center avoided paying nearly UAH 23 million in taxes by using 199 individual entrepreneurs as salary recipients, says MP
Vitaliy Shabunin

In 2025, Shabunin’s AntAC underpaid the budget by UAH 5.96 million, and since the beginning of the full-scale war – by UAH 22.6 million. The scheme involved 199 individual entrepreneurs using the single-tax system. This was written by Verkhovna Rada Finance Committee Chairman and Member of Parliament of Ukraine Danylo Hetmantsev, reports UNN.

"In 2025 alone, AntAC underpaid the budget by UAH 5.96 million using a scheme involving individual entrepreneurs as payroll recipients, while Vitaliy Shabunin personally underpaid UAH 352,800. Do patriots not want to return to the army the minimized taxes that have amounted to UAH 22.6 million since the beginning of the full-scale war?" he said.

In total, the chairman of the parliament’s Finance Committee noted, since September 2022 AntAC had used the accounts of 199 individual entrepreneurs operating under the single-tax system for this purpose.

"For years, we have been fighting unscrupulous businesses that pay shadow wages through individual entrepreneurs. But at least the motivation there is understandable – to secure additional advantages over a competitor, minimize costs, and so on. But what motives are there here, apart from the greedy desire to receive more money at the expense of what the army fails to receive?" he emphasized.

The member of parliament asked a number of questions of the anti-corruption activists regarding their position and the attitude of the donors to the Center for Combating Corruption on this matter.

"Vitaliy Shabunin and Daryna Kalenyuk loudly and uncompromisingly advocate for eternal anti-corruption and an eternal war, while receiving funding from international donors abroad. Why does patriotism end where the standard tax rate begins? How do donors view this type of tax evasion in a country at war? Is tax evasion for personal enrichment not the same corruption that the activists are fighting?" Hetmantsev concluded.

As Russian-Ukrainian war veteran Volodymyr Boyko reported earlier, AntAC has handled UAH 188 million over the years of the full-scale war. The Center’s head, Shabunin, was listed as serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for more than four years, and later "discharged himself" due to deteriorating health. According to Boyko, during his fictitious service in the 207th Separate Territorial Defense Battalion alone, he received more than UAH 900,000 in service pay, additional remuneration for carrying out combat/special tasks, and even "combat" payments.

Lilia Podolyak

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