Shabunin to face trial for draft evasion: SBI completes investigation

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed the pre-trial investigation regarding military serviceman Shabunin and his commander for evasion and aiding in evasion of military service. This was reported by the SBI press service, writes UNN.

Although the agency does not specify the name of the person involved in the case, it can be concluded from the case materials that it refers to Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (TsPK).

Currently, the defense is reviewing the case materials, and the indictment will be submitted to the court afterward.

We emphasize that the investigation was conducted objectively and in the shortest possible time, in compliance with all legal requirements. The SBI always acts for the sake of justice and remains outside politics, despite the high profile and resonance of certain cases. Ultimately, the court will dot all the "i"s and cross all the "t"s and give a final assessment of the suspect's actions. - noted the SBI.

The Bureau noted that during the investigation, the circumstances of Shabunin's use of a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were examined, and as a result, no grounds were found to notify him of suspicion.

Also, his electronic gadgets, seized during the search at his place of residence, were returned to him. The decision to return was made after all necessary procedural actions were carried out.

Shabunin is accused under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - evasion of military service under martial law, Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - fraud.

In the same criminal proceeding, the commander who assisted the serviceman in evading military service was also notified of suspicion. He is charged with complicity in a subordinate's evasion of military service duties, committed by prior conspiracy and abuse of official position (Part 1 of Article 364, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the articles provides for punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment.

Serhiy Rokun, who suddenly left NABU last summer after a series of scandals and on the eve of an international audit, became the lawyer for public activist and serviceman Vitaliy Shabunin.