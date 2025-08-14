Shabunin to face trial for draft evasion: SBI completes investigation

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
11:53 AM • 1708 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
09:32 AM • 16274 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 57623 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 36365 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 35399 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 34463 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 35021 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 43419 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 43238 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 41472 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.7m/s
35%
755mm
Popular news
Czech Initiative: Ukraine has already received a million large-caliber ammunition - FialaAugust 14, 03:08 AM • 7674 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goalsAugust 14, 04:22 AM • 39408 views
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideo08:48 AM • 40194 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov08:55 AM • 17384 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 18550 views
Publications
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 57623 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 176721 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 150473 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 139682 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 149577 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Keir Starmer
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 18611 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 35280 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 57057 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 109836 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 125850 views
Actual
The Times
Fox News
World War II
Diia (service)
Pistol

Shabunin to face trial for draft evasion: SBI completes investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

The State Bureau of Investigation has completed the pre-trial investigation regarding serviceman Shabunin and his commander. They are accused of evading and assisting in evading military service.

Shabunin to face trial for draft evasion: SBI completes investigation

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have completed the pre-trial investigation regarding military serviceman Shabunin and his commander for evasion and aiding in evasion of military service. This was reported by the SBI press service, writes UNN.

Details

Although the agency does not specify the name of the person involved in the case, it can be concluded from the case materials that it refers to Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (TsPK).

Currently, the defense is reviewing the case materials, and the indictment will be submitted to the court afterward.

We emphasize that the investigation was conducted objectively and in the shortest possible time, in compliance with all legal requirements. The SBI always acts for the sake of justice and remains outside politics, despite the high profile and resonance of certain cases. Ultimately, the court will dot all the "i"s and cross all the "t"s and give a final assessment of the suspect's actions.

- noted the SBI.

The Bureau noted that during the investigation, the circumstances of Shabunin's use of a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were examined, and as a result, no grounds were found to notify him of suspicion.

Also, his electronic gadgets, seized during the search at his place of residence, were returned to him. The decision to return was made after all necessary procedural actions were carried out.

Shabunin is accused under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - evasion of military service under martial law, Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - fraud.

In the same criminal proceeding, the commander who assisted the serviceman in evading military service was also notified of suspicion. He is charged with complicity in a subordinate's evasion of military service duties, committed by prior conspiracy and abuse of official position (Part 1 of Article 364, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the articles provides for punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment.

Recall

On July 11, UNN reported that law enforcement officers notified Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (TsPK), of suspicion. According to the investigation, he systematically evaded military service and illegally used a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, facts were documented of him receiving monthly financial support of over 50,000 hryvnias, despite his actual absence from the military unit.

The activist was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — evasion of military service under martial law; Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (in the version of the Law at the time of the criminal offense) — appropriation of another's property by fraud, committed on a large scale. The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment.

Serhiy Rokun, who suddenly left NABU last summer after a series of scandals and on the eve of an international audit, became the lawyer for public activist and serviceman Vitaliy Shabunin.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine