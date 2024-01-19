Severe flooding in Sevastopol: flooded road in the area of Skelskaya cave
Kyiv • UNN
Heavy rainfall, which amounted to a third of the monthly norm, caused significant flooding in temporarily occupied Crimea, including in the area of Skelskaya Cave in Sevastopol, which led to the evacuation of people and disruption of transportation. Only trucks and SUVs can move through the flooded streets of the city.
In the temporarily occupied Crimea flooded the road in the area of Skelskaya cave, which is in Sevastopol. About this report local residents, reports UNN.
A section of the road Rodnikovoye - Kolkhoznoye, near the Skelskaya cave, flooded in Sevastopol
Context
In one night in Sevastopol fell a third of the monthly norm of precipitation, which led to significant waterlogging and the evacuation of four people. rossmedia wrote that the water "filled the streets of the city and turned them into rivers".
It was also reportedthat heavy rains have disrupted transportation and only trucks and SUVs can navigate the flooded streets of the city.