Several regions switched to emergency power outages: Ukrenergo named the reason

December 8, 07:50 PM • 12951 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 24679 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 23760 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 29360 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 29035 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 31778 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 41239 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 37469 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 18839 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 37695 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusives
"You know what I gave them? Nothing" - Trump criticized Biden's aid to Ukraine and called the journalist "disgusting"VideoDecember 8, 08:56 PM • 10903 views
Kramatorsk under attack: Russian aerial bomb injures four, including childrenDecember 8, 09:21 PM • 7460 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideoDecember 8, 09:42 PM • 10917 views
Project "Primary Source": Russia rewrites national identity of children in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 8, 09:59 PM • 4294 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering Disinformation03:32 AM • 9466 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 12382 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 41255 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 37482 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 37707 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 48844 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
London
Donetsk Oblast
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 16405 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 48844 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 59641 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 69834 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 70538 views
Technology
Social network
Brent Crude
KAB-250
FGM-148 Javelin

Several regions switched to emergency power outages: Ukrenergo named the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Ukraine due to the consequences of missile and drone attacks. Energy workers are working to restore stable electricity supply, and consumers are urged to save electricity.

Several regions switched to emergency power outages: Ukrenergo named the reason

A number of regions switched to emergency power outages in the morning due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. The reason for the increased restrictions is the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks.

- Ukrenergo reported.

Previously published blackout schedules in the regions where emergency outages were applied are currently not in effect, as indicated. Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible, the company noted.

"Emergency shutdowns will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the report says.

Consumers were urged: if they currently have electricity, to use it sparingly.

Blackout schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

Ukrenergo tariff hike will not affect the population, there will be no changes for household users - NEC08.12.25, 16:09 • 3260 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine