Several regions switched to emergency power outages: Ukrenergo named the reason

A number of regions switched to emergency power outages in the morning due to the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Emergency power outages have been introduced in several regions of Ukraine. The reason for the increased restrictions is the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks. - Ukrenergo reported.

Previously published blackout schedules in the regions where emergency outages were applied are currently not in effect, as indicated. Energy workers are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible, the company noted.

"Emergency shutdowns will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," the report says.

Consumers were urged: if they currently have electricity, to use it sparingly.

Blackout schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

Ukrenergo tariff hike will not affect the population, there will be no changes for household users - NEC