Several people were injured in the Tambov region of Russia due to a drone attack

Several drones hit apartment buildings in Kotovsk, Tambov region, Russia. Several people were injured. The buildings suffered minor damage. This was reported by the acting governor of the Tambov region, Yevhen Pervyshov in Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

The official said that on the night of January 11, drones “crashed into two apartment buildings in Kotovsk. Several people were injured by glass shards and were treated.

There were no fires, the buildings have minor damage. We are assessing the damage and will promptly eliminate the consequences - Yevhen Pervyshov wrote .

Pervyshov added that the region has allegedly taken all measures to ensure security, with operational services in the Tambov region operating on high alert.

Recall

On the night of January 11, Russian regions were subjected to massive drone attacks. Local residents reported air defense operations and explosions in Voronezh, Kursk, Saratov, Lipetsk regions and Novorossiysk.