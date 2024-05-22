Several explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Mayor Igor Terekhov said. the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov called on Kharkiv and the district to stay in shelters, writes UNN.

Details

"Kharkiv city and District: stay in shelters!"- wrote the head of RMA Sinegubov in Telegram.

"Kharkiv residents, be careful! several explosions were heard in the City," Mayor Igor Terekhov said in Telegram.

"Suspilne" reported first about the explosion, and then the second explosion, which occurred in Kharkiv.

Earlier, the Air Forces reported on the launches of guided aerial bombs by enemy tactical aircraft in the Kharkiv region.



In Kharkiv and a number of other regions - air alert.

Today, the Russian Federation twice unsuccessfully tried to attack the area of the village of Liptsy in Kharkiv region, 5 clashes continue in Kupyansky direction - General Staff